Cannabis events in Ontario for December 2019

It’s officially December, and as you wind down and settle into the final month of the year, there’s still time to check out cannabis events happening around the province.

Cannabis-themed yoga, educational sessions, high comedy events, and more are on tap in Ontario this month.

Bracebridge

When: December 5, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Muskoka Grown Community Hub, 77 Manitoba St., Bracebridge

Patients rights activist Katy Perry of Home Op Hydroponics (not the pop star, another kind of star though!) will be on site to lead you through a workshop and answer all your at-home cannabis cultivation questions at this free community event.

Hamilton

When: December 14, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: TBA, Hamilton

This could be a stoners dream come true. Hamilton Vape & High Society Supper Club presents the return of their famous Dab ‘N Dine events with an infused buffet of at least a dozen decadent vegan and carnivore dishes (!!), a craft cannabis market, and a heady dab bar.

Ottawa

When: December 2, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hybrid Pharm, 318 Richmond Rd., Ottawa

Open up your energy centres and improve your yogic arts with help from your botanical friends. This elevated yogic class will be led by trusted teachers Angelo Muscari, Hybrid Pharm’s Clinic Manager and Cannabis Sommelier, and the Ottawa’s “Healthy Wine Girl” Sarah Kelly, holistic health coach and yoga instructor.

When: December 5, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m..

Where: NutriChem Compounding Pharmacy and Clinic, 2599 Carling Ave., Ottawa

Get to the root cause of your pain with a class from clinical pharmacist and medical cannabis consultant, Dr. Adam Livingson, and mobility specialist, Josh Presley, among others, who will discuss cannabis as part of a modern pain relief therapy program.

When: December 7, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Pure Yoga Centretown, 359 Bank St., Ottawa

Ottawa Yogi, Kurt Mansergh, wants to break the stigma and show the world how to use cannabis to deepen the yogic experience. Bring your own, and settle into a conscious slow flow class before settling into a gentle and grounding yin practice.

Thunder Bay

When: December 6, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: TBA, Thunder Bay

All are welcome to learn the basics of cannabis cultivation from home with Kaya Craft Cannabis Consulting. Participants will also receive a free plant, supplies, and swag (score!), along with a follow-up coaching session next month to check in on your process.

Toronto

When: December 2, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: PB 850 Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, 144 College Street, Toronto

Dr. Carlo DeAngelis, pharmacist, and cannabis therapy specialist at Sunnybrook Hospital, leads a talk about the pharmacist’s role with the growing use of medical cannabis in Canada. Oh, and there will be pizza. Free pizza!

When: December 4, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: Chinatown Centre, 222 Spadina Ave. C-15, Toronto

Third generation Shaolin Warrior Monk Shifu Yuan Jing coaches you through ancient peace providing Tai Chi postures, with a little help from CBD tea, and maybe a little something else. Learn basic footwork, breathing, and flow.

When: December 7, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Churchill, 1212 Dundas St. W, Toronto

Catch a fine dining foodie buzz from Chefs Swann and Chef Lukas whose “high-minded” fusion tapas’ will grant your belly, and your body, pure bliss. Dinner will be served under the low key lighting of Dundas West’s Churchill.

When: Signups close December 9, gift exchange December 19

Where: TBA, Toronto

Here’s your chance to give something, get something, and pass a little of your good fortune onto those in need. Ethical Image is hosting gift exchanges online for all Canadians, and in-person with both Toronto and Vancouver meetups! This season’s exchange supports all the amazing work at Covenant House.

When: December 13, 7 p.m

Where: TBA, Toronto

Sip on an infused drink from Bakers Shop, shake a leg to some tunes, and take in a special burlesque show all the while shopping for craft cannabis for the kind people on your list, or just some treats to get you through the season. Get there early because there’ll be free swag bags for the first 50 guests!

When: December 14 and December 21, 4 p.m.-7 p.m

Where: Cannabis Cooking Co., 477 Richmond St W

Get extra jolly, if you know what we mean, and learn to make christmas cookies for Santa that come with a gentle warning. To be clear, attendees must bring their own 2.5g of flower to bake with.

When: December 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Cannabis Cooking Co., 477 Richmond St. W

Get a head start on your edibles or “high” dining catering business with an official Cannabis Chef Certification from the Cannabis Cooking Company. The extensive curriculum applies to anyone planning to cook and serve cannabis infused foods and will be led by school founder Chef Vanessa Labrecque, executive Chef Don Gingrich, cannabis sommelier Tamara “CannaLily” Lilien, and others.

When: December 17, 4:20 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 361 University Avenue, Courthouse, Rotunda 2nd floor TLA Lawyers Lounge, Toronto

Get on top of Cannabis 2.0 regulations for edibles, topicals, and extracts on launch day with your moderator, author, and cannabis lawyer Russell Bennet, along with a trio of industry experts. This program is accredited for 15 minutes of Professionalism Content and 75 minutes of Substantive Content.

When: December 26, 8:30 p.m

Where: Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. W, Toronto

Wrap up Boxing Day at Toronto’s largest cannabis Christmas comedy show featuring some of Canada’s best stoner comics. Plus, Beaver Bud Claus will be giving out gifts (valued at $40~) to each attendee. It’s free with each ticket purchased!

When: December 31, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Stretch Thai Massage, 347 Indian Road Cres., Toronto

Ditch the scarcity mindset and manifest abundance and self-love instead as you welcome in the new year with an intimate afternoon workshop full of guidance, meditation, yoga, and magic, led by certified Thai masseuse and healer, Becca Lemire. Goodies, snacks, plush blankets, and pillows await you.

Waterloo

When: December 9, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m

Where: Shopify Waterloo, 57 Erb St. W, Waterloo

Leaf Forward partners with Shopify Waterloo for a talk with cannabis and tech experts disrupting the industry with representation from Thrive Cannabis, Strainprint, Vetrina Group, and Little Rocket. Leaf Forward events are excellent networking opportunities for those with a startup background who are serious about the cannabis industry.

Windsor

When: December 6, 6 p.m-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator, 1501 Howard Ave. Unit #101, Windsor

Craft Heads Brewery provides a liquid gold cotton mouth antidote to keep you laughing at an evening of broccoli, errr, the other leafy green, (possibly cannabis?) comedy with local talent.

