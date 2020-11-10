 Loading…

7 celebrities invested in the cannabis industry

November 10, 2020

Celebrities in the cannabis industry are not as common as you might think. Not only does it take an investment, but it also takes courage to tell the public that they are consumers. But, little by little, things are starting to change and celebrities in cannabis are sprouting up more frequently.

As the most consumed psychotropic plant in the United States, cannabis has a magnetism that not even the stars can resist. It’s no wonder they’re using their star power to tap into the industry and pushing their investments to new levels.

Here are 7 celebrities that have entered the cannabis industry through investments, partnerships, or entrepreneurialism.

Gwyneth Paltrow – Cann

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

say high to @gwynethpaltrow, cann investor



Gwyneth, a famous- Emmy award-winning actress, is a new investor in Cann, a THC-infused beverage company. With a strong following of health-conscious consumers behind her, Gwyneth and her Goopsters are welcome in the cannabis community.

The Game – Trees by Game



That feeling you get when the TREES hit just right…✨🔥 #TreesByGameCalifornia . . . . . #TreesByGame #California #Cannabis #LosAngelesConfidential



The Game, an American rapper and actor, developed cannabis brand Trees by Game. With both flower and concentrate offerings, this California-based brand is a curated connection to hip-hop.

Montel Williams – Lenitiv

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I got to speak with Emily Paxhia, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management last week about the business of raising capital and investing in the cannabis industry. ⠀ ⠀ She demystified this process for us and gave some great tips that you can watch today on our YouTube channel. Prefer to listen? Subscribe to 'Let's Be Blunt' wherever you stream your podcasts today! ⠀ #Cannabis #Investing



Montel, an American radio talk show host, television personality, and actor is behind premium hemp and CBD brand, Lenitiv. As a “culmination of Williams’ life’s work,” his Montel by Select CBD brand is just one way he’s helping give patients and adult users access to safe CBD and THC.  

Seth Rogen – Houseplant



I made this little ashtray that opens up so you can clean it out. The lid actually fits perfectly which I'm pretty fucking thrilled about.



Seth Rogen’s love for weed is well-documented, and his brand, Houseplant has already gained popularity in Canada. With a growing product offering including beverages and strains, hopefully Houseplant is here to stay.

Margaret Cho – Margaret Cho-G



Look who's in my hoodie… #chihuahua #rescuedogsofinstagram #dogs



Margaret, is a comedian, actress, fashion designer, singer-songwriter, and rescue dog mom. She’s also a cannapreneur with her own cannabis strain, Margaret Cho-G.

Dick Wolf – Digipath

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Look at these trichomes 🤤🔬#LasVegas #LV #DigiPathLabs #DigiPathInc #Marijuana #MarijuanaLab #MedicalMarijuana #MarijuanaLegalization #MarijuanaCommunity #Medical #MMJ #CBD #CannabisCures #Cannabis #CannabisLab #PotForThought #Pot #Weed #Edibles #THC #Ganja #Hemp #Science #Chemistry #Laboratory #Lab #Testing #Education #Terpenes



Dun-dun. Dick Wolf, the creator of Law & Order has invested over $1 million in the Nevada company DigiPath – a cannabis testing and education company. With the need for cannabis labs increasing every day, looks like Wolf put his money in the right place.

Martha Stewart – Martha Stewart CBD



Know a good thing when you see it? We like to think we do, too. When we partnered with Martha to create #MarthaStewartCBD, only the best would do. These wellness products are created to help you #FindYourInnerMartha by embracing everyday little disasters and turning them into moments of calm. Try one of Martha's gourmet CBD products by clicking the link in our bio.



If you’re just now hearing that Martha Stewart likes cannabis, we’d like to know what you’re smoking. Martha teamed up with Canopy Growth to create her own CBD line complete with wellness drops and gummies.

As legalization continues to sweep the nation, the number of celebrities in cannabis will inevitably rise. From music to film, sports to politics, culinary arts,  and everything in between, we can’t wait to see how they use their names to promote cannabis.

Veronica Castillo's Bio Image
Veronica Castillo

Veronica Castillo is a writer from Miami, with a pre-Cannabis background in insurance and human resources. Currently, she is a resident of the road exploring all thing’s cannabis and hemp in the United States.

You can follow her journey on IG @vee_traveling_veg_canna_writer.

View Veronica Castillo's articles

