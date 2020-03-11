How to make the best cannabis brownies: Martha Stewart’s “to-die-for” pot brownie recipe

Given that Martha Stewart is queen of all things domestic, her brownie recipes are go-to’s. And given that she has also baked brownies with Snoop Dogg, it’s not hard to guess that she’s amenable to bringing cannabis into the mix. Per the video:

Snoop: “When do we add the, uh…”

Martha: “The stuff?”

SD: “Yeah.”

MS: “Later. That’s secret.”

This recipe for pot brownies incorporates sweet icing and chopped pecans, which make this soft, cakey brownie rich and delicious. Since Ms. Stewart ties her full name to this recipe, you know it’s got to be good. But is it the best cannabis-infused brownie?

How much weed should you add?

When it comes to potency, there are many factors that come into play when you make cannabis-infused oils or butter. If you are making your own cannabis-infused butter, be sure to try a small amount before you infuse an entire batch of brownies. Even if you are fairly confident in the potency of your oil, it is best to be sure—especially if you are going to be sharing with others.

If you wanted to avoid some of the guesswork, try using an activated oil, like distillate, in your brownies. The benefit of buying a distillate is that it is easily portioned out and has a specific THC or CBD percentage. So, if you buy one gram (1000 mg) of distillate that is 97% THC, you are getting 970 milligrams of THC. If 10 milligrams is considered a standard dose, you have approximately 97 edibles in that syringe of distillate.

The most important thing to remember when making your own brownies is to make sure the cannabis oil is thoroughly mixed into the batter. The last thing you want is for all the oil to be in one brownie. Make sure every brownie is going to offer a consistent and pleasant dose!

Martha Louise Stewart’s “to-die-for” brownie recipe

Yield: One 9” x 13” pan.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

⅔ C cannabis-infused oil

2 C sugar

1 ½ C all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 C chopped pecans

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Martha Louise Stewart’s Chocolate Icing (recipe below)

Directions to make the weed brownies:

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Butter a 9” x 13” baking pan; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat eggs on low speed. Add cannaoil and sugar, beating for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add egg mixture, beating just until combined. Stir in pecans and vanilla. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Bake until edges just start to pull away from pan, about 35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Spread icing over brownies; allow to set before serving.

Icing Ingredients:

1 large egg

2 ½ C confectioners’ sugar

2 tsp cocoa powder

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 Tbsp butter, melted (use cannabutter if greater potency is desired)

Icing Directions:

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat egg with 1 cup sugar on low speed. With mixer running, add 1/2 cup sugar and cocoa into egg mixture; mix well. Add remaining 1 cup sugar, vanilla, and butter; beat to combine.

Source: Martha Stewart

Are Martha’s weed brownies better than our editor’s mom’s version? Watch the video showdown to find out!

Note: The amount of cannabis oil specified in this recipe is a very loose suggestion; the actual amount you use should be modified based on the strength of your cannabis oil and the potency you desire. Dosing homemade edibles can be tricky (click here to learn why), so the best way to test for potency is to start with one portion of a serving, wait one to two hours, then make an informed decision on whether to consume more. Always dose carefully and listen to your body, and never drive under the influence of cannabis.

This article was originally published on March 23, 2016. It was most recently updated on March 11, 2020

Image Source: Sara Dilley