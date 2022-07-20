Dank decor: How to turn your home into a cannabis oasis

Cannabis home decor has come a long way from the days of Bob Marley posters and beaded curtains many of us might remember from our youth (not that there is anything wrong with those vibes).

Nowadays, cannabis-themed home goods and design are often more subtle and nuanced—though there are certainly many pieces that shine the recessed pot lights on the gorgeous green stuff. Here are just some of the ways you can sprinkle weed themes into your interior design.

Wallpaper

Wallpaper is a quick and easy way to add a little green to your space. Decorating an entire room in a cannabis-themed print might be a bit much, so a statement or accent wall offers just the right touch. Toronto-based wallcoverings studio Fine & Dandy Co. offers what they call an O Cannada line – cannabis leaf-clad wallpapers for the botanical enthusiast inside us all.

Deck the halls with walls of ganja! (Courtesy of O Cannada)

Inspired by the iconic banana leaf wallpaper adorning the halls of the Beverly Hills Hotel, O Cannada is a fresh, modern, and playful take on your average botanical print. Available in both large and small-scale prints and in five buzzy colourways—Chronic, High Noon, Indica, Legalized, and Sativa—this wallpaper is the ultimate conversation piece.

Other retailers offering cannabis-themed wallpaper include Society6, WallShoppe, and even Etsy.

Coffee Table Books

If you err on the side of minimalism, decorate your space and educate yourself and guests at the same time with a gorgeous cannabis-themed coffee table book.

Whether or not you read them, these books look great. (Courtesy Vice/Munchies)

Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana boasts beautifully-detailed photographs of plants and buds, as well as a “primer” section that explains plant anatomy, strains, and more.

boasts beautifully-detailed photographs of plants and buds, as well as a “primer” section that explains plant anatomy, strains, and more. Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed goes beyond your basic pot brownies and features 65 “high”-end recipes for sweet and savoury dishes as well as cocktails.

goes beyond your basic pot brownies and features 65 “high”-end recipes for sweet and savoury dishes as well as cocktails. Cannabis: Marijuana Under the Microscope is part art and part science. The 140 colour images in this book begin at germination and go through every aspect of the plant: from stem to leaf, male flower, female flower, and roots.

is part art and part science. The 140 colour images in this book begin at germination and go through every aspect of the plant: from stem to leaf, male flower, female flower, and roots. Award-winning photographer Spurs Broken sheds light on 200 different strains of cannabis being cultivated today in Beauty of Cannabis . This book highlights the strands, leaves, and crystals of the world’s most controversial plant.

Finally, the Stoner Coffee Table Book has been specifically designed for reading after a sesh, and features a selection of dozens of immersive, trippy, funny, meditative, and mind-bending images sure to spark some interesting conversations.

Statement Photographs/Paintings

Adding an engaging piece of wall art to your living room, bedroom, or bathroom is a great way to show your affinity for the greener things in life. Whether that’s a painted canvas, a framed poster, or even a mural, the choices are endless.

(via CannabisEdPosters/Etsy) (via StrainSpot/RedBubble)

A close-up shot of a cannabis flower highlights the crystalline trichomes and offers a unique perspective. A framed botanical print is perfect for those who appreciate the science of the plant itself, as are cute educational posters. For those who geek out over 420 history, there are some cool vintage-style 420 propaganda prints that offer a colourful way to decorate your space.

Hemp Bedding

Not only does hemp allow you to make a seriously cool fashion statement but, it’s also highly durable and sustainable. While hemp clothing has been widely available for a number of years, it’s also been slowly making its way into home accents such as bedding.

It’s become so popular that even mainstream retailers like Crate & Barrel have gotten in on the game, selling hemp sheet sets. Additionally, there are companies that sell pillows in hemp casing, with hemp fill, and even infused their fabrics with CBD (yes, really! Brands infuse clothes too.) You can even go full canna-bed with a hemp mattress!

A pillow that dispenses CBD—why not? (Courtesy CBD Pillow)

If you’re crafty and prefer to make your own cute weed-themed sheets, pillows, curtains, or the like, there are online retailers who make it easy by offering a selection of literally hundreds of prints.

Beyond the bedroom and fabrics themselves, there are couches made from hemp, chairs made from hemp, hemp lumber and flooring, and even hemp picture frames to display those shots of your fave sticky icky.

Fake Pot Plant

For those who want to go literal in showcasing their love of the plant, there’s a hyper-realistic artificial cannabis plant—the Pot Plant, that lets you add a little bit of Mary Jane’s influence to your home decor, no propagation needed. Depending on your space, you can choose from a variety of sizes, with the smallest starting at $25 USD.

If only growing weed were this easy. (Courtesy Pot Plant)

Pot Plant co-founder Karina Farris told Leafly that she hopes one day consumers see the Pot Plant as home decor, just like any home decor items like an artificial snake plant or fiddle fig, and the beauty it adds to one’s space.

Accessories and more

Finally, if you’re looking for one-off and unique weed-inspired accessories and decorations, Etsy has pretty much everything you can think of, and then some. From stash boxes and sculptures to candles and wall clocks, there’s something for everyone whether your style is bold or subtle.

Caitlin McCormack Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others. When she isn't writing, she's busy chasing after her two sons, testing out new recipes, and working on her century-old fixer-upper. View Caitlin McCormack's articles