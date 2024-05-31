Star signs and cannabis strains: June 2024 horoscopes

Happy June and welcome to Gemini season, Stargazers! This month promises a blend of bold opportunities and introspection shaped by key cosmic events. As the dual powers of Gemini season descend, the focus remains on communication, learning, and social connections. This is a time to embrace curiosity and adaptability—a perfect recipe for exploring new ideas and expanding your social circle. The dynamic energy of Gemini and its ruling planet, Mercury, encourages openness and unbridled self-expression.

A major highlight this month is the harmonious Jupiter trine Pluto on June 2, an alignment that brings a wave of transformation and growth, urging you to tap into your inner strength and pursue your deepest ambitions. Make time to set long-term goals and carve out significant progress toward them. Whether it’s personal development, career advancement, or spiritual growth, this transit supports positive change and empowers you to make impactful decisions that will ripple far past June.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun enter Cancer later in the month, the energy shifts towards home, family, and emotional well-being. This nurturing influence will catalyze you to prioritize self-care and deepen your connections with loved ones. However Saturn turns retrograde on June 30, so we encourage you to slow down and reflect on your responsibilities and commitments. This period may bring some challenges, but it also offers an opportunity to reassess and strengthen your foundations. Take this time to cultivate patience and resilience as you navigate the month’s cosmic currents.

Your June horoscope

Gemini

Happy Birthday, Gemini! June is a vibrant and dynamic month for you as the Sun shines in your sign for most of the month, gifting you even more energy and confidence. This is your time to shine, embrace your natural curiosity, and explore new challenges. Whether you feel compelled to start a new project, meet new people, or learn something new, the lively energy of Gemini season supports your desire for growth and change. Use this time to express yourself authentically and enjoy the social buzz around you.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun move into Cancer later in the month, your focus will shift towards financial security and personal values. This is an excellent time to review your financial situation, set new budget goals, and make sure your spending aligns with what you truly value. The nurturing energy of Cancer encourages you to create a sense of emotional and financial stability. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take some time to reflect on your long-term plans and commitments. Ensure that you layi down a solid foundation for your future endeavors this month, and make any necessary adjustments to stay true to your path.

June strain: Serious Happiness aligns perfectly with your long-term goals, Gemini. With its uplifting and balanced effects, this makes the perfect secret weapon for keeping your energy high and your spirits even higher. Embrace the good vibes and let Serious Happiness make your summer unforgettable!

Cancer

June brings a mix of introspection and new beginnings for you, Cancer. As Gemini season unfolds, let the draw to reflection and personal growth guide your growth. This is a good time to take a step back and reassess your goals, habits, and inner desires. The adaptable energy of Gemini supports your exploration of new ideas and perspectives, helping you gain deeper insights into yourself. Use this period to clear away any mental clutter and prepare for the changes ahead.

Venus, Mercury, and the Sun entering your sign later in the month will ignite a surge of energy and renewed focus on your personal needs and aspirations. This is your time to shine, Cancer, and to start new projects or pursue personal goals with enthusiasm. The nurturing energy of your sign enhances your emotional well-being and encourages you to take care of yourself and those you love. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take some time to reflect on your long-term plans and responsibilities. Use this period to reassess your commitments and ensure that you are building a solid foundation for your future. This introspective phase will help you align your efforts with your true desires and values.

June strain: This June, make time for decadence as you dive deep into your emotions and growth, Cancer. Let the savory terps of Truffle Butter be your chill buddy. This strain is perfect for finding that balance and peace you crave, helping you relax and gain clarity during your transformative journey.

Leo

June brings a mix of social energy and introspection for you, Leo. As Gemini season unfolds, social gatherings and lively conversations will draw you in even more than usual. This is an excellent time to expand your network, share ideas, and engage in group activities. The vibrant energy of Gemini supports your natural charisma, making it easier for you to connect with others and shine in social settings. Embrace this period to build new friendships and strengthen existing ones.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transition into Cancer later in the month, your focus will shift towards introspection and self-care. You may feel a stronger need for solitude and emotional nurturing, so lean into it and make time to reflect on your personal goals, recharge your energy, and address any lingering emotional issues. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take a moment to reassess your long-term commitments and responsibilities. Use this period to ensure that your efforts are aligned with your true desires and that you are laying a solid foundation for future success.

June strain: As the days get longer, Leo, you have more time than ever to indulge in some Sunshine Daydream. While you’re out there lighting up the world with your vibrant energy and passion, let Sunshine Daydream and its blend of berry, citrus, and gassy terps lift your spirits even higher. Its dreamy, chill vibes will help you recharge and keep shining like the star you are.

Virgo

June brings a blend of professional focus and social connection for you, Virgo. As Gemini season continues, your career and public image take center stage—don’t be afraid to set new professional goals, showcase your skills, and seek recognition for your hard work. The adaptable energy of Gemini eases your flexibility and openness to new opportunities, which can lead to significant advancements in your career. Embrace this dynamic period to network and communicate effectively in your professional life.

Later in the month, as Venus, Mercury, and the Sun move into Cancer, your focus shifts towards your social life and community involvement. Embrace the stronger desire to connect with friends and engage in group activities. This is a good time to nurture your relationships and participate in social events that bring you joy. Saturn turns retrograde on June 30, so put some time in your busy calendar to reflect on your long-term goals and social commitments. Use this period to reassess your priorities and ensure that your efforts are directed towards building meaningful connections and a supportive community.

June strain: As you focus on self-care and finding balance, Virgo, let the tropical tang of Fruit Punch be your refreshing companion. Its uplifting and energizing effects are perfect for keeping you motivated and grounded, helping you tackle everything with clarity and zest.

Libra

June brings opportunities for personal growth and career advancement for you, Libra. Gemini season’s ambitious energies will inspire you to broaden your horizons through learning and exploration. This is a great time to pursue new knowledge, travel, or engage in activities that expand your worldview. The curious and adaptable energy of Gemini supports your intellectual pursuits and encourages you to embrace new experiences with an open mind.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transition into Cancer later in the month, your focus will shift towards your professional life and public image, with a strong drive to achieve your career goals and gain recognition for your efforts. This is an excellent time to make strategic moves in your job, seek promotions, or take on new responsibilities. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30th, take a moment to reflect on your long-term career plans and ensure that you are building a solid foundation for future success. Use this time to reassess your professional commitments and make any necessary adjustments to stay aligned with your true ambitions.

June strain: When life (and the stars) give you lemons, Libra, you know how to make lemonade. And the funky hybrid, Pink Lemonade, will make your days even brighter. Its refreshing and uplifting vibes will keep you balanced and social, perfect for your quest for peace and connection this month.

Scorpio

June brings a mix of deep introspection and expansive opportunities for you, Scorpio. During Gemini season, keep your focus on personal transformation and shared resources. This is an excellent time to delve into your inner world, address any lingering emotional issues, and strengthen intimate relationships. The curious energy of Gemini encourages you to explore new perspectives and gain deeper insights into your own psyche. Financially, make a point to review joint assets, investments, and debts, ensuring everything is in order.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transition into Cancer later in the month, your attention shifts towards learning and exploration. You’ll feel a strong urge to expand your horizons through physical and mental outlets like travel, higher education, or spiritual pursuits. This nurturing Cancer energy supports your quest for knowledge and personal growth. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, make time to reflect on your long-term goals and commitments. Use this period to reassess your plans and make sure they align with your true values and aspirations. This introspective phase can help you build a more solid foundation for your future endeavors.

June strain: Your mind is always processing something, Scorpio, but it can get overwhelming sometimes. Let Inzane in the Membrane fuel your intensity. This sativa from Ethos Genetics will lend you its potent, energetic effects to keep you focused and driven, helping you conquer your goals and embrace transformation.

Sagittarius

June brings a focus on relationships and personal transformation for you, Sagittarius. As Gemini season continues, your interactions with others take center stage, so try to prioritize existing partnerships while forming new connections, and improve communication with those around you. The lively energy of Gemini encourages open dialogue and collaboration, making it an ideal period for resolving conflicts and deepening your understanding of loved ones.

Later in the month, as Venus, Mercury, and the Sun move into Cancer, your focus shifts to deeper emotional and financial matters. You’ll feel a strong urge to address shared resources, investments, and intimate bonds. This is an excellent time for financial planning and making sure that joint ventures are on solid ground. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take some time to reflect on your long-term goals and responsibilities. Use this period to reassess your commitments and ensure that they align with your core values and future aspirations. This introspective phase will help you build a stronger foundation for your personal and financial well-being.

June strain: As you embrace adventure and new experiences this summer, Sag, let Full Moon be your cosmic guide. This Thai strain imbues uplifting and euphoric effects that will fuel your wanderlust and thirst for new experiences, making every journey even more exciting and memorable.

Capricorn

June brings a mix of professional focus and relationship growth for you, Capricorn. As Gemini season unfolds, work, health, and daily routines require your full concentration. This is an excellent time to organize your schedule, enhance your productivity, and adjust your habits. The adaptable energy of Gemini supports multitasking and finding innovative solutions to any challenges you may face in your work environment. Embrace this period to streamline your processes and make efficient use of your time.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transition into Cancer later in the month, your focus shifts towards partnerships and emotional connections. You’ll feel a stronger desire to nurture your relationships and create deeper bonds, so prioritize quality time with loved ones and engage in activities that strengthen your emotional ties. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take a moment to reflect on your long-term goals and commitments, particularly in your personal life. Use this period to reassess your relationship dynamics and ensure that your efforts are aligned with your true desires and values. This introspective phase will help you build more meaningful and supportive connections.

June strain: As you work hard and focus on your goals, a little treat never hurt anyone. Horchata by Compound Genetics will be your perfect chill-out companion. Its relaxing and uplifting effects will help you unwind and stay balanced, giving you the boost you need to keep climbing those mountains.

Aquarius

June brings a blend of creativity and focus on health for Aquarius. As Gemini season continues, a surge of creative energy beckons a desire for self-expression. This is an excellent time to engage in artistic projects, hobbies, and activities that bring you joy. The dynamic energy of Gemini supports your innovative ideas and encourages you to share your unique perspective with the world. Embrace this period to explore new forms of expression and let your creativity shine.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun move into Cancer later in the month, your attention shifts towards health and daily routines. You’ll feel a stronger urge to prioritize your well-being and establish healthier habits. This is a good time to reassess your diet, exercise regimen, and overall lifestyle in support of your long-term health goals. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take some time to reflect on your responsibilities and commitments, particularly your health and work routines. Use this period to make necessary adjustments and ensure that your efforts are aligned with your true needs and values. This introspective phase will help you build a more balanced and fulfilling daily life.

June strain: As you embrace creativity and new ideas, let Juicy Fruit be your inspiring sidekick. Its uplifting and euphoric effects, not to mention piña colada terpene profile, will spark your imagination, making your innovative visions even more vibrant and exciting.

Pisces

June brings a focus on home and creativity for Pisces. As Gemini season continues, your attention will be drawn to your domestic environment and family matters. This is an excellent time to make improvements around the house, spend quality time with loved ones, and create a nurturing space that supports your well-being. The adaptable energy of Gemini encourages you to communicate openly with family members and address any lingering issues, fostering a harmonious home life.

Later in the month, as Venus, Mercury, and the Sun move into Cancer, your creative side will come to the forefront. You’ll feel inspired to engage in artistic projects, hobbies, and activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. This nurturing Cancer energy supports your emotional expression and encourages you to explore new creative outlets. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, it’s a good time to reflect on your long-term goals and commitments; use this period to reassess your priorities and ensure that your efforts are aligned with your true passions and values. This introspective phase will help you build a solid foundation for your future endeavors.

June strain: As you dive into your dreams and creativity, get silly with it. Let Danky Doodle be your mellow muse. Its relaxing and uplifting effects will help you find balance and inspiration, making your artistic visions come to life with ease.

Taurus

Get ready, Taurus, June encourages you to balance you priorities between stability and growth. As Gemini season unfolds, your focus hones on financial matters and personal values. This is an excellent time to reassess your budget, explore new income opportunities, and make thoughtful investments; the adaptable energy of Gemini can help you find innovative ways to enhance your financial security and align your resources with your core values.

As Venus, Mercury, and the Sun transition into Cancer later in the month, your attention turns to communication and close relationships. You’ll feel a stronger desire to connect emotionally with those around you and express your feelings more openly—so don’t hold back! This period proves potent for strengthening bonds with family and friends, as well as re-investing in your mental and emotional health. Saturn’s retrograde on June 30 also urges you to revisit your long-term goals and ensure that your efforts point towards what truly matters to you. Take this time to reflect and make any necessary adjustments to stay on your desired path.

June strain: Need some help with your champagne problems, Taurus? Then Pink Rozay, with its calming and euphoric effects, is just what you need to unwind and indulge in some well-deserved self-care. Treat yourself to Pink Rozay and its unique blend of floral and fruity terps to help you embrace the blissful vibes this month has to offer!

Aries

June brings a mix of energy and introspection for you, Aries. The vivacity of Gemini season will imbue you with a boost in social situations and communication skills. This is a great time to connect with friends, share ideas, and explore new collective interests. The dynamic energy of Gemini encourages you to be curious and open-minded, making it an ideal period for learning and engaging in stimulating conversations.

Later in the month, as Venus, Mercury, and the Sun enter Cancer, your focus shifts towards home and family, and you may find yourself craving comfort and emotional connection. This is a good time to strengthen bonds with loved ones and foster a nurturing environment within your relationships. With Saturn turning retrograde on June 30, take a moment to reflect on and potentially reassess your responsibilities and long-term goals. Use this period to take stock of your commitments and ensure you are on a path that aligns with your true desires.

June strain: Summer requires something sweet, wouldn’t you agree Aries? Candyland, with its uplifting vibes, is the ideal companion to fuel your bold and spontaneous summer plans without flying off the handle. Its confectionery and grape palate doesn’t hurt either. Get ready to shine and take on the world with a little extra spark from Candyland!

Check out last month’s horoscopes.