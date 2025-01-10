By now we should all know that exercising high is tight.

The data is in: weed smokers have a lower BMI, and they get more active. Lazy stoner tropes are pretty much fading away.

But that leaves the question: What’s the best exercise to do high? The Leafly Nation decides once and for all with a monthly poll for Dry January and that New Year-New You mood.

Make your choice or write in your own, and we’ll announce the winner at the end of the month.

Some points on high exercises

Walking: Simple, reliable, and doesn’t require special gear (unless you count your favorite hoodie).

Hiking: Basically walking with scenery. Bonus points if you bring snacks and a solid playlist.

Running: Running high? Bold choice. Some distance runners swear by ganja.

Yoga: It’s slow, meditative, and forgiving if you get distracted halfway through.

Pilates: For those who want core strength and vibes.

Dance: Jellyfish or twerk—just get your cardio and prep for the next party.

Cycling: Stationary or otherwise—it can feel like you’re flying.

Swimming: Let’s be honest, the floating at the end is the best part.

Weights: Weed can kill the boredom of reps, reps, reps—enhancing performance.

Rock climbing: Scout a novel way to handle a route, or work on your patience.

Basketball: Some stoners swear by their high three-pointers.

Soccer: Weed can help you see where the ball is going, as opposed to focusing on where it is.

Your move: vote for your winner, then go rack up some health wins of your own.