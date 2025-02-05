Leafly has plenty of perfect strains for getting things going in the bedroom. But a hot-button question remains: exactly what ‘things’? For instance, a couples shower, or a Netlix date? This February, the Leafly Nation wades into the topic to get your ideas flowing once: What’s the best stoned love activity? (Sex is going to win, right?) Vote below.

Here’s more info on your stoned love options

Massage

The ultimate “I got you” move. A slow, stoned massage with some warm oil? That’s love language in action. Bonus points if you go deep-tissue and not just the half-hearted shoulder squeeze.

Dancing

If you’re the type to let the music take over when you’re high, this one’s for you. Whether it’s grinding at the club or vibing at home with a joint and an R&B playlist, moving together on the same rhythm is underrated foreplay.

Because food is better when you’re high, and so is staring into your boo’s eyes over a plate of something delicious. Just try not to get too lost in the munchies—sharing is caring.

Taking a bath or shower

Hot water, steamy vibes, and a little slippery contact? Say less. Add some bubbles or eucalyptus, and suddenly, it’s a spa day for two.

Related The best weed strains for sex

Enjoying a film together

Classic. You start watching the movie, then—oops—an hour goes by, and you haven’t followed the plot at all. It’s the best kind of distraction.

Exploring nature

Nothing bonds you like a little adventure. Whether it’s a city stroll or a full-on forest escape, everything feels more magical when you’re baked and together.

Pillow talk

Something about cannabis makes late-night convos hit different. You open up, laugh harder, and suddenly you’re talking about life, the universe, and everything in between.

Sensory games

Blindfolds, ice cubes, feathers—high senses mean high pleasure. Enough said.

Making out

Time slows down. Lips get softer. Suddenly, you remember why kissing is actually elite.

Heavy petting

Clothes stay on… or mostly. Just enough teasing to drive both of you wild.

Sex

Let’s be real—this was always going to be a top contender. Cannabis-enhanced intimacy? That’s next-level chemistry. Just remember to start low and go slow.

So, what’s your go-to stoned love move? Light up, lean in, and let love do its thing.