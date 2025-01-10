Did you know Leafly reviewers consistently report some strains are more arousing than others?

It’s true—certain cultivars of cannabis regularly rev the engines of consumers.

With Valentine’s Day chocolate already on shelves, Leafly wants you to experience this effect with “Love Buzz” an arousing flower release party Friday, February 7, at 7 Stars dispensary in Richmond, CA. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

RSVP for free to the party using this form right now. It takes 10 seconds.

Folks who RSVP will receive an email to pre-order for pickup Pure Beauty’s new “XOXO” strain—a cross of Pink Guava x Blackberry x Champagne. Just 32 eighth-ounce jars will be available.

Pure Beauty’s new ‘XOXO’ strain is a cross of Pink Guava x Blackberry x Champagne. (Courtesy Pure Beauty)

Also, Pure Beauty’s certifiably arousing Spritzer will be available for pre-order (just 32 eighth-ounce jars will be available).

Spritzer lives up to its name, Leafly reviewers say. (Courtesy Pure Beauty)

Pre-orderers who come down, pay, and pick up will be invited to an event space next door to meet the brand, roll up, enjoy beats, treats, free merchandise, and an live interview led by Leafly’s Senior Editor David Downs to help you pregame for Valentine’s Day.

The Leafly team will be there with free swag for you, and a bunch of special surprises.

To be announced: more brands with arousing products, including chocolate, and even infused lube!

Wishing you the best of luck in love—from Leafly.