New York City has the best weed museum in the world now

The THC Museum in Chelsea is probably the best weed museum in the world now. (David Downs/Leafly)

Picture this, Leafly nation: you’ve touched down in New York City, with a packed itinerary of seeing sights, perusing shops, and grabbing the best eats in Lower Manhattan. But you have no weed, no gear, and nowhere to smoke it in style.

What if I told you there was a place you could get all three, and so much more? In fact, I’ll even give you a tour.

The House of Cannabis museum, aka THC NYC, opened its doors on April 20, 2023 to provide visitors a top-to-bottom experience in all things cannabis, from agriculture to its impact on culture to social justice—and just how freakin’ rad it makes an afternoon.

Watch the video below for the experience:

Guests can shop accessories from brands like House of Puff and Edie Parker, order their favorite products directly to the museum courtesy of Union Square Travel Agency, and load up on munchies all before even stepping into the first exhibit.

Related New York City weed visitor’s guide 2024

A $35 ticket gets you access to three floors of interactive exhibits like psychedelic art installation The Hypnodrome, and the Olfactory, a colorful and aromatic gallery dedicated to the science of terpenes. We recommend starting in the penthouse Green Room, a private consumption and co-working space that feels like stepping into a heady spa garden. From there, the journey is yours.

The museum has hosted a bevy of private events with plenty of programming in store for 2024, so no two experiences are identical. After all, you can’t have NYC without THC.