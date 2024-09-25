Watch: Wiz Khalifa world record joint-smoking attempt

The greats of California cannabis past, present, and future gathered in Santa Rosa, CA Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21 for the Hall of Flowers trade show and festival. Amid the 13,000 guests over two days—we spied Swami from Swami Select joining in Wiz Khalifa’s 4:20 p.m. world record attempt smokeout.

And we saw the next generation of canna-fans explore the trees, dabs, vapes, and so much more.

Watch along with Leafly correspondent Lindsay Maharray’s video Reel of the weekend.

With over 300 vendors and 13,000 attendees—everyone enjoyed the old-school weed festival vibes. OCB rolling papers said they set the ‘world record for the most joints lit at once.’ Here’s one more Reel.