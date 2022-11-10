10 weed faux pas to avoid in a social setting

Helpful tips for avoiding a nickname like “The Scorcher.”

As with any culture, weed culture has its customs, too. Long-time weed lovers learn a lot of these customs from experience, trial and error, or from good friends. But here at Leafly, we wanted to ensure cannabis’ newcomers were also prepared to sesh with the best of them.

While a huge part of being a stoner is what comes naturally, there are still a few things you want to avoid in a social setting. In other words, you don’t want to commit a weed faux pas.

faux pas |fō-ˈpä| (noun): a significant or embarrassing error or mistake Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Use our list of weed faux pas to prevent yourself from violating stoner code. By avoiding these missteps, you’ve got a great chance at getting invited back the next time “the group” gathers to spark something up.

1. Bogarting

Puff, puff, pass are words we live by for a reason. Bogarting is one of the most common faux pas in a cannabis social setting and can happen unintentionally if you get too stoned and zone out.

Try to stay mindful, and take one or two hits before passing to the next person so everyone gets their chance. You can always return to what you were saying after completing the handoff.

2. Torching the bowl

Few things elicit more side-eye from a weed lover than torching the bowl. The idea of scorching beautiful greens to smithereens is enough to make a terpene lover scream.

When you’re handed a freshly packed pipe, make sure you use the lighter gently along the side of the bowl, so you’re not obliterating all the green or preventing the next few people in line from taking a flavorful hit.

3. Refusing to match

It’s fine to show up occasionally with no bud to spare or share among good friends. But if you’re doing it every single time, you’re going to come off as a mooch. Offer to match your friends (contribute weed) whenever possible. After all, you’re not just sharing smoke, but also an experience.

If you don’t have any weed to share, be open to compensating someone for your experience with cash, snacks, or digital payment.

4. Seshing while sick

This has been a faux pas long before the age of COVID, but even more so now. No one wants to take a bowl that’s just been on the lips of someone coughing and sneezing up a storm.

You should probably just stay home, but if you have to be out, at least bring your own personal joint or dug out. Avoid the rotation until you feel better.

You might also consider switching to edibles or cannabis beverages so you can give your lungs a rest.

5. Never sharing the first hit

Sharing is caring in weed culture, and everybody (unless you are the mooch mentioned in #3) deserves a fresh taste of flower every once in a while. Let someone else spark up the joint or start the rotation every once in awhile.

It’s a good feeling to watch your friend’s eyes light up when they realize you gave them the gift of untouched greens, and it’s an easy way to say, “I like smoking with you,” without having to utter a word.

6. Failure to mind the cherry

From canoed joints to ashing before you pass, the cherry is your responsibility once it is in your hands.

Keep an eye on how your joint, blunt, or bowl is burning, and if you see things going awry, speak up or take action. You always want to pass along something usable to the next person.

7. Passing a beat bowl

Speaking of passing along usable greens, never pass a beat bowl. Ash a cashed bowl and help the next person enjoy a fresh one by making sure it gets repacked.

8. Playing favorites

If you’re in a group setting, don’t go out of your way to always pass the bowl to one specific person. Cutting the line and messing up the rotation to pass to your friend is not a good look.

The general rule is to pass to your left, so stick to that if you’re unsure who is up next.

9. Pocketing the lighter

Every group has one of them – the lighter thief. Make sure it’s not you, and always return a lighter to its owner when the sesh is over.

It may seem like a minor thing, but it can get really old, really fast when you constantly have to buy new lighters because they tend to grow legs and walk out your door. Besides, you’re not even a Taurus; give the zodiac Bic back!

10. Oversmoking your welcome

Close-knit friend groups often have a “make yourself at home” policy with their crew, but always remember to show thanks for your host’s hospitality and access to their weed.

Never smoke their last nug without permission, and always tell them if you’re rolling up with something out of their stash.

If you’re staying with a friend for several days, offer to put some money towards the weed budget or their next re-up. Don’t forget to clean up your trash and ash on the way out!





Rae Lland Rae Lland is a freelance writer, journalist, and former editor for Weedist and The Leaf Online. With a focus on culture, music, health, and wellness, in addition to her work for Leafly, she has also been featured in numerous online cannabis publications as well as print editions of Cannabis Now Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @rae.lland View Rae Lland's articles