Lifestyle Woody Harrelson’s dispensary reviewed: The Woods has the goods Dan Wilson Devon Wheeler, Mayor Lauren Meister, Michael Berman, Woody Harrelson, Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, and Jon D'Amico cut the ribbon at 'The Woods' Opening Day on May 13, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods)

Reviewed The Woods WeHo 8271 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA www.thewoodsweho.com Specialty: Woody Harrelson-approved, sungrown, top-shelf, Cup-winners from Northern California Not for: indoor hydro bargain hunters

When an A-List actor like Woody Harrelson opens up a weed dispensary in a posh part of Los Angeles, you gotta go scope it out.

We’re here to report back that the rustic, outdoorsy, The Woods champions artisanal, craft sungrown flower to locals in each price bracket. It’s kind of the perfect fit for Harrelson, who has spent decades advocating weed legalization, criminal justice reform, and environmentalism. Humboldt hippies helped make California cannabis the best in the world. The Woods hopes LA folks will pay fair-trade prices to see these farmers survive the high taxes and red tape of legal weed.

The Woods backstory

Opened May 16 just off Melrose Avenue in the northern part of LA, The Woods is a project of Harrelson and the owner of the Erba dispensary chain.

Harrelson has supported weed law reform since at least 1996 when he got arrested for symbolically planting hemp in Texas. Cannabis went legal in California in 2016, and stores opened in 2018. Four years later, Harrelson’s team converted an interior design store into a chic sungrown boutique that embodies the actor’s values.

The Woods vibe up close

‘The Woods’ Opening Day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods)

Walking up to the store you are greeted by a concrete horse next to a large, intimidatingly ornate wooden door. The shop has kept many of the pieces of its former resident, hence the horse. It’s bougie. This is West Hollywood, people.

Walking inside, the store manages to give more of a high-end furniture store feel rather than a dispensary. But details throughout invite inspection and browsing. That’s not typical for dispensaries that often hide product behind the counter and have limited informational resources.

Inside ‘The Woods’ on Opening Day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods)

The Woods has plenty of plant life throughout and is abundantly lit by a skylight, so it has a fresh, open feel.

The abundance of houseplants creates a fresh, herbal smell in the air. Absent birds, you instead hear the chirping of local passersby, since the large front door stays invitingly propped open.

Display cases all throughout the space show off brands and their products for perusal. Certain cases focus on categories like edibles, or pre-rolls. The clientele’s favorite? Staff said edibles.

The Woods edibles lineup (Dan Wilson for Leafly)

You can also buy an entire wall’s worth of award-winners from the world’s largest outdoor pot contest The Emerald Cup. The awards show took place for the first time in Hollywood this year and coincided with the opening of The Woods. Several awardees of the Emerald Cup donated their trophy to the display in The Woods. The display encourages shoppers to buy organic, sun-grown cannabis and to support the legacy farmers in the state.

Swami Select’s Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya attend ‘The Woods’ Opening Day on May 13, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods)

“Support Your Local Weed Farmer,” the merch reads. On the wall—framed, historic photos of cannabis farms from times past. A mural painted by a local artist covers the back wall and carries through the long hallway that will eventually lead to a smoking lounge. In the hallway, a gallery of NFT art by people imprisoned for weed cycles through on digital screens.

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Woods)

In one corner, you can sit down and look into a dozen little branded, weed farm dioramas. It’s not the easiest display to browse, but it does encourage close inspection.

The chill vibes continued with the friendly budtenders who’ll explain sun-grown organic cannabis’ benefits, the impacts of the War on Drugs, or the plight of legacy farmers in today’s market.

What’s on The Woods’ menu?

Emerald Spirit Botanicals’ Pink Boost Goddess 2021 outdoor full sun. (Leafly)

The spacious store fosters browsing, with a decent-sized, well-curated selection. We saw 155 flowers on the menu. Los Angelenos are hooked on indoor flavors, and outdoor has a tough time penetrating the concrete jungle. The Woods stands out with Emerald Triangle brands not usually available this far south:

Rebel Grown (get the Cup-winner Double OG Chem)

Emerald Spirit Botanicals (get the Farm Cut 7-gram jars of Pink Boost Goddess)

Ridgeline Farms (get the LANTZ)

Sol Spirit Farm

Huckleberry Hill Farms (get the Whitethorn Rose)

Dry Farmed Cannabis

Moon Made

Sonoma Hills Farm

Farm Cut (get the quarter-ounce jars)

Garcia Hand Picked

Down Om Farms (the Chewmdog is fire)

Happy Day Farms

Trinitrees Farm

Canna Country Farms

Redwood Roots

Willie’s Reserve

One Straw Farm Organics

Talking Trees

and Brother David’s (terpy, bargain eighths)

New drops of Ridgeline Farms LANTZ are in. Here is some from 2021. (Leafly File Photo)

Woody also made concessions to LA’s indoor exotic pot culture. We see tasty new flavors from:

710 Labs

Alien Labs

Cannabiotix

Cream of the Crop

Connected

LitHouse

Alien Labs’ new Gemini (2Face OG x Area 41) shines bright. Hybrid. (Leafly File Photo)

Typically, you can expect lower prices on outdoor weed, and eighths of outs top out at $41 plus taxes at The Woods. Better quality weed should be worth more, The Woods believes, and consequently, some of their outdoor prices rival indoor.

In the future, the store will be one of a cluster of related businesses: a bar, a smoking lounge, and a dispensary. Each will have separate entrances and requirements, and it sounds like the bar and lounge will be very upscale.

I admit I’m not the typical client of a store like The Woods. I prefer a dispensary connected to a different facet of LA culture—the Backpack Boyz, Dr. Greenthumbs, Cookies, Sherbinskis, and Greenwolfs of LA. But Woody’s chic Woods gives WeHoans the chance to put their money where their values lie—starting with sungrown, organic top-shelf from small, legacy NorCal hippies.

Dan Wilson Dan Wilson is an independent pot journalist based in Los Angeles. Wilson is the founding Editor of Visit Hollyweed, California's cannabis community newspaper. His Los Angeles Dispensary Guidebook was published in April. View Dan Wilson's articles