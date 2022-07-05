 Loading…
Bonus Episode: Investigating the ‘fentanyl-laced weed’ myth

July 4, 2022

Leafly’s East Coast Editor Calvin Stovall talks with Bruce about his six-month investigation into the myth of fentanyl-laced marijuana: How the myth started, why it’s not true, why it continues, and what we can do to stop it.

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Past episodes

