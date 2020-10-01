 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Podcasts

Cannabis and creativity: A bonus Roll-Up episode

October 1, 2020

Does cannabis really enhance creativity? Yes, but it’s complicated. Co-host Alyssa Yeoman talks with Pilgrim Soul founder Shawn Gold about how cannabinoids decrease anxiety, increase pleasurable sensations, and encourage the imagination to take flight.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

cannabis and creativitythe roll-up
Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles

The latest in Podcasts

Show all
The Roll-Up #153: All about cannabis concentrates image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #153: All about cannabis concentrates
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-Up #146: Cannabis, racism, and America's crisis image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #146: Cannabis, racism, and America's crisis
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-Up #145: Hummingbirds fight over weed jars image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #145: Hummingbirds fight over weed jars
Leafly Podcasts