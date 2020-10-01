Cannabis and creativity: A bonus Roll-Up episode
Does cannabis really enhance creativity? Yes, but it’s complicated. Co-host Alyssa Yeoman talks with Pilgrim Soul founder Shawn Gold about how cannabinoids decrease anxiety, increase pleasurable sensations, and encourage the imagination to take flight.
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
