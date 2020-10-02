The Roll-up #163: Where drug reform is going after legalization
The Drug Policy Alliance is one of the most influential drug policy reform groups in the world. We talk with DPA’s new executive director, Kassandra Frederique, about the leading edge of the drug law reform and harm reduction movement. Hint: It’s not just about legalization. Read more at Drug Policy Alliance’s home page.
Kassandra Frederique: It’s about so much more than cannabis
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.
Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.
Past episodes
The latest in PodcastsShow all
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.