Podcasts The Roll-up #163: Where drug reform is going after legalization Leafly Podcasts October 2, 2020 In the future, all adults will be able to decide what they consume, how, and when. But it's going to take a fight to get there. (Photo illustration of the future by Darrin Harris Frisby/Drug Policy Alliance)

The Drug Policy Alliance is one of the most influential drug policy reform groups in the world. We talk with DPA’s new executive director, Kassandra Frederique, about the leading edge of the drug law reform and harm reduction movement. Hint: It’s not just about legalization. Read more at Drug Policy Alliance’s home page.

Kassandra Frederique: It’s about so much more than cannabis

Kassandra Frederique helped end New York City’s marijuana arrest spree. Now she’s leading the Drug Policy Alliance into a new era of global drug reform. (Photo courtesy DPA)

The Roll-Up: Leafly's weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week's top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue.

