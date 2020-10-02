 Loading…
Podcasts

The Roll-up #163: Where drug reform is going after legalization

October 2, 2020

The Drug Policy Alliance is one of the most influential drug policy reform groups in the world. We talk with DPA’s new executive director, Kassandra Frederique, about the leading edge of the drug law reform and harm reduction movement. Hint: It’s not just about legalization. Read more at Drug Policy Alliance’s home page.

Kassandra Frederique: It’s about so much more than cannabis

kassandra-frederique-drug-policy-alliance
Kassandra Frederique helped end New York City’s marijuana arrest spree. Now she’s leading the Drug Policy Alliance into a new era of global drug reform. (Photo courtesy DPA)

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Past episodes

