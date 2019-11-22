The Roll-Up #116: The Great Leafly CBD Test

The Roll-Up #116: The Great Leafly CBD TestLeafly PodcastsNovember 22, 2019
The Roll-Up features co-hosts Bruce Barcott, Ben Adlin, and Alyssa Yeoman in a Friday morning roundtable about the week’s top cannabis news.
Episode 116: The Great Leafly CBD Test
This week: We tested 47 CBD brands to see which actually contained CBD. Only 51% passed the test—but that’s actually an improvement.
Meet our sponsor, the NorCal Cannabis Company
Check out their website, it’s got this crazy animation going on, as well as some cool videos. They’ve got six retail stores in California, make 2,000 deliveries daily, and grow 12 tons of cannabis every year. Twelve tons! You know how much an ounce of cannabis is, right? They grow 384,000 of those every year. Respect.
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Ben Adlin, and Alyssa Yeoman—dissect the week's top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references.
About Our Music:
Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.