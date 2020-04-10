The Roll-Up #138: Remembering Charlotte Figi

The Roll-Up #138: Remembering Charlotte FigiLeafly PodcastsApril 10, 2020
Leafly Podcast
Episode 138: Remembering Charlotte Figi
This week:
The cannabis world mourns the loss of Charlotte Figi, the 13-year-old Colorado girl who opened the world’s eyes to the healing power of medical marijuana.
