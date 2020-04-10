Podcasts The Roll-Up #138: Remembering Charlotte Figi Leafly PodcastsApril 10, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share Print FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, 7-year-old Charlotte Figi, walks inside a greenhouse growing the Charlotte's Web strain of medical marijuana, in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. The Colorado girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families to the state died earlier this week from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Leafly Podcast

Episode 138: Remembering Charlotte Figi

This week:

The cannabis world mourns the loss of Charlotte Figi, the 13-year-old Colorado girl who opened the world’s eyes to the healing power of medical marijuana.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Recent episodes:















About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

[/vc_column][/vc_row]