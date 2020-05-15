 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Roll-Up #142: The outlaw Joesy Whales, ‘Glue’ strain creator

May 15, 2020
Though it goes by many names, the Glue strain's popularity remains strong and clear. (Photo: Julia Sumpter, Leafly)

Episode 142: The outlaw Joesy Whales, ‘Glue’ strain breeder

This week:

Cannabis companies fight to get banking and COVID relief, while David Downs remembers ‘Glue’ strain creator Joesy Whales.

Rest in peace Joesy Whales, co-creator of cannabis strain Original Glue

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

