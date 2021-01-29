Podcasts The Roll-up #181: Why gummies are the king of all edibles Leafly Podcasts January 29, 2021 Gummy candies were invented in England in the 19th century. Branding was...an issue. (Leafly)

Chocolate is great, mints are convenient, but when it comes to edibles the gummy reigns supreme. Why? We have a few ideas.

Also this week: Amsterdam wants to ban tourists from cannabis coffeeshops and Hannah has a few things to say about that.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Past episodes

