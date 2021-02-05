The Roll-up #182: Afro Cannada Budsistas grow their own
When Khadisha Thornhill and Natalie Cox couldn’t find themselves represented in Canada’s newly legal cannabis industry, they started their own community. Today Afro Cannada Budsistas is one of the most vibrant cannabis spaces in North America.
Also: Leafly Culture Editor Janessa Bailey takes us behind the scenes of Lumen, Leafly’s new landing page for Black voices in cannabis.
