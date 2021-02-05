 Loading…

The Roll-up #182: Afro Cannada Budsistas grow their own

February 5, 2021

When Khadisha Thornhill and Natalie Cox couldn’t find themselves represented in Canada’s newly legal cannabis industry, they started their own community. Today Afro Cannada Budsistas is one of the most vibrant cannabis spaces in North America.

Also: Leafly Culture Editor Janessa Bailey takes us behind the scenes of Lumen, Leafly’s new landing page for Black voices in cannabis.

Check out our new sponsor, FIVE CBD

Five CBD is setting a new standard for CBD and the full-spectrum experience. The name Five reflects a commitment to use every part of the hemp plant for a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other hemp compounds.

Special pre-Valentine’s Day offer: Go to fivecbd.com for our Roll-up podcast special: Add a bag of milk chocolates or sea salt dark chocolate to your cart, with any other purchase, and use the code CHOCOLATE to get the chocolate for free.

Must be 18 or older to purchase.

five-cbd-products
Five CBD just hits different: Full-spectrum tincture, gummies, capsules, and milk chocolate products ship to all 50 states.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

afro cannada budsistasBlack voicesCanadalumenpodcaststhe roll-up
Bruce Barcott's Bio Image
Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles

