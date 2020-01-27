 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CanadaPolitics

Toronto spent over $300,000 to block illicit dispensaries with concrete

January 27, 2020
  Share
cafe toronto cement block removal illicit dispensary
William Norman/Leafly

In the dead of winter, it may be hard for Torontonians to recall the stifling events of last summer.

But for many, the words “concrete blocks” will immediately call to mind the memory of Toronto bylaw officers and police raiding unlicensed dispensaries who persistently reopened until authorities blocked their entrances with massive cement slabs.

(In several cases, dispensaries and their supporters rented heavy machinery to remove the blocks and reopen for business, though they were then shut down once more.)

This week, news emerged that the process of blocking dispensaries with 4,000-pound concrete slabs cost more than $360,000.

Related

2019 in review: Looking back at a year of cannabis in Canada

In all, the cost to wage that battle was $361,459.49, according to Toronto senior communications advisor Alex Burke. Beyond the cost of the blocks themselves and the equipment from the department of Municipal Licensing and Standards to put them into place, they required hours of labour from MLS workers, input from structural engineers, and security on site as the blocks were installed, removed by scofflaws, installed again, and so forth.

Rather than paying for all of this out of municipal funds, Burke told the Toronto Star, “The city has received monies from the provincial government to support the establishment and implementation of an enforcement strategy for cannabis in the city of Toronto.”

Related

Abi Roach leaving HotBox after 20 years, Friendly Stranger is taking over

Beginning with the first concrete slab installation in June (reversed by three men and a backhoe shortly thereafter), the battle of the concrete slabs between Toronto authorities and dispensaries stretched all of last summer and on into September.

Because illicit retailers had been renting rooms to tenants, in order to exploit a loophole preventing raids on dispensaries that were also residences, the raids were sometimes tense: during one, an angry man who said he was just a tenant getting cheap rent above a dispensary attempted to push his way through police.

Related

These grey market cannabis brands are going legit

At another, authorities cement-blocked a building in which there was a man asleep in an upstairs bedroom. They claimed he had broken in during or after the raid, but firefighters removed the blocks nonetheless.

By midsummer, the cement blocks had their own twitter account—though the blocks didn’t stop unlicensed trade, since scofflaw dispensary chain CAFE simply took to selling their wares on the sidewalk in front of the blocks.

Related

BC funding initiative to usher legacy growers into legal industry

Lawyer Caryma Sa’d concluded, “If the goal was to drum up respect for rule of law by striking fear into the hearts of citizens, that plan flopped. Public opinion was largely supportive of CAFE and its customers, particularly since the province had already screwed up brick and mortar cannabis retail.”

Eight months on from the first cement-block installation, multiple once-blocked dispensaries continue to operate in Toronto.

  Share
Canadaillicit marketlaw enforcementOntarioretail storesToronto
Jesse B. Staniforth's Bio Image

Jesse B. Staniforth

Jesse B. Staniforth is the editor of the free cannabis-industry
newsletter WeedWeek Canada. He also reports on Indigenous issues,
cybersecurity, and food safety.

View Jesse B. Staniforth's articles

Watch Leafly TV

Click here to discover more videos on Leafly TV.

Industry

Which countries will legalize next?

Industry

2019 in review: Looking back at a year of cannabis in Canada

Politics

How This Chain of Illegal Dispensaries Captured the Hearts of Toronto

Lifestyle

Weed at work: Know your rights and responsibilities