Crazy, exotic candy flavors. Dramatic, blingy looks. Knockout effects.

The next hot cannabis strains of the culture stand ready for your taste buds.

Every January, the Leafly Buzz flower column widens its lens from the West Coast to predict the next winners across the US for the new year.

Leafly Buzz’s 12 hot strains to smoke in 2025 collects the all-stars of the garden and the bag. They’re refinements and remixes of our favorite hit strain families like Z, Sherbert, OG Kush, Cookies, Runtz, and more.

Candy gas? Of course. Smells of Jello? Yes, please. Hints of newly upholstered vinyl? We’re game. So let’s get to it.

Zoap

Zoap has escaped California and gone global. (David Downs/Leafly)

Zoap keeps winning with smokers and budtenders alike thanks to its (OG Kush x Z) x Sherbert roots. First reviewed in 2021, people get giggly, relaxed, and hungry with this indica hybrid bred by Deo Farms. The best bags add that chemical lye note to rainbow sherbert flavors including apricot and apple. Growers like Doja, Lumpy’s, and Alien Labs sell it in the California market. Zoap seems to have escaped into the wild and made its way as far as the Mississippi medical market. Will 2025 see the Zoap wave fully crest? Only the sales and awards will tell.

Cap Junky

Cap Junky is not done with America. (David Downs/Leafly)

Guaranteed to flatten you, Cap Junky keeps charging into 2025 thanks to the powerhouse breeders behind it: Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Cap Junky marries each breeder’s champion: Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. Completely sleeted with resin, its effects hit hybrid and strong, “right between the eyes, deep in the head,” reviews say. The smell defies expectations—with some reporting mango yogurt and others tasting apricot, apple, and mint.

Gello Shotz

Heady math: Gello Shotz is (Z x Animal Cookies Bx2) x ((Z x Animal Cookies Bx2) x Permanent Marker). (Courtesy Seed Junky Genetics)

As we enter deeper into 2025 on our eternal quest for the heat, Gello Shotz from Seed Junky Genetics must appear on the radar of anyone who loves terps. The wild pedigree pairs a cross of Z and Animal Cookies Bx2 with the same strain crossed to Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker. Across the lineage, you see a trio of strains that have left their mark on history. Original Z is arguably the most legendary hash strain of all time. Animal Cookies was the highest-impact dessert weed at the peak of the wave. And Permanent Marker is here to stay! The best-case expression for Gello Shotz offers a bit of the Z terp with the impact of Permanent Marker. —Jimi Devine

Blue Nerds

SoHum Royal Blue Nerds. (David Downs/Leafly)

Lemon Cherry Gelato stays undefeated, but an update comes in the form of the surging strain Blue Nerds. The breeder Global Genetics mixed LCG with the Original Z for this hit hybrid, which emits apple, blueberry, and apricot notes. Different growers at different times seemed to have settled on this name, but whatever the cross, a Blue Nerds wave keeps building.

Candy Fumez

Candy Fumez (Courtesy of Bloom Seed Co)

Bloom Seed Co’s Candy Fumez sizzles in the genetic hype zone of Z x Sherbanger. New in the database since 2023, this berry, blueberry, chemical-smelling hybrid indica leaves folks focused, creative, and happy. Grown to elite levels by Green Dawg in California. See also: Sherbanger.

Dante’s Inferno

Dante’s Inferno is peak Instagram weed. (Courtesy Freddy’s Fuego)

Embrace your dank side. Super-dramatic, dark icy weed wins in this hard charger—Dante’s Inferno, a cross of Oreoz x Devil Driver. Step out of the candy aisle, this hybrid indica offers ammonia, pepper, and tea notes. Reviewers first scored Dante’s Inferno in 2022, and it comes from Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman.

Cadillac Rainbow

Cadillac Rainbow F2. (Courtesy 3rd Coast Genetics)

Michigan throttles into the pole position with this cross of Pure Michigan x Runtz. Cadillac Rainbow from 3rd Coast Genetics offers a counterpoint to the “candy-gas” craze with weed that smells like restored vinyl upholstery (diesel, ammonia, and earthy.) Cadillac Rainbow hits like an indica hybrid Escalade.

Glitter Bomb

Compound Genetics Glitter Bomb. Indica hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Compound Genetics’ 2022 cross of Grape Gas #10 x OGKB Blueberry Headband keeps surging to new heights nationally. It grows great indoors, in greenhouses, and outside, with crazy size and bling. Nothing can stop Grape Gas on its own, or in other strains including GastroPop and Blueberry Caviar (below). The indica hybrid offers notes of pear, plum, and blueberry and will leave you tingly, giggly, and relaxed.

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade (aka Pink Kush), grown by Skunkfoot Farms in Hebron, ME. (Photo by Max Blockstein)

Over on the East Coast and in Canada, Pink Lemonade by 34 Street Seed Co follows the trend of more sativa-leaning hash strains. The genetics: Pink Kush x Lemon Skunk, and while those seem old hat in the world of high yields and modern flavors, the dense and resinous nugs keep up with the times. The flavor dances on the palate and waxes nostalgic for pink lemonade Crystal Light powder, and the mouth-coating taste hits no matter how you smoke it. This highly stimulating, cerebral variety flowers in only 8 weeks and grows well indoors and outdoors, and we think Alberta has positioned growers for fruitful harvests. —Max Blick

Moroccan Peaches

Moroccan Peaches, grown by Mont Verde. Rosin by Arcata Fire. (Photo courtesy Arcata Fire)

A peach ring candy wave arrives! Created by California’s Purple City Genetics for a hash collection, Moroccan Peaches expresses big, jammy peach preserves with secondary notes of orange and fuel. Moroccan Peaches marries the original peach that blasted off in Spain, Barbara Bud, with some Lemon Tree Skorange (combining old-school California classics, Lemon Tree, Cali-O, and OG Kush.) The hash masters at Arcata Fire took home multiple awards for Moroccan Peaches rosin at the 2024 Emerald Cup. Purple City Genetics crossed two versions of its Barbara Bud—Spanish Barbara and Peaches—to create a bunch of other fruity bangers to hunt in 2025, including Peach Panther and Marrakech. —Ellen Holland

John Connor

John Connor flower by Team Elite Genetics. (Photo by Terpenheimmer, courtesy of Team Elite Genetics)

Light it up if you want to live. John Connor from Team Elite Genetics in California offers an outstanding smoke—worthy of these strange times. The new flavor first hit California shelves in January 2025. It’s an underdog, a dark horse if you will. And it’s the perfect cultivar to accompany 2025’s other horsemen of the apocalypse. If your world is aflame, you might as well smoke the best weed possible. Its seductively layered flavor profile showcases sour, petrol, with hints of coffee and sweet cream. As a potent indica, John Connor’s effects tranquilize and comfort. It encapsulates the best of its parent cultivars: Team Elite’s award-winning Styrofoam Cup #2 and Sh3rb3t. Its purple, light green, and white trichome-covered nugs smell respectably loud. You’ll need John Connor to survive this year. —Lindsey Bartlett

Blueberry Caviar

Ridgeline Farms’ Blueberry Caviar. (David Downs/Leafly)

Rounding out our dozen: Blueberry Caviar bred by California’s winningest grower, Ridgeline Farms, for weed mogul Berner’s Cookies brand. Blueberry Caviar satisfies the toughest critics. It’s extremely purple, large, glittering, and roaring loud—which is how you get to the winner’s circle in today’s flavor chase. The dank blueberry aroma lunges out of the bag and translates to a lovely, indelible taste, with chill indica hybrid effects that never agitate. Ridgeline’s Jason calls it “my new favorite,” and if you can find a bag this year—it may become yours as well.

We must stop at 12, but we know even more greatness will surprise us amid ganja’s golden age.

Here are a few more strains to watch in 2025. Plus—submit your own below:



