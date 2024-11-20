American budtenders’ best strains of 2024

Just in time for Thanksgiving and the holiday season, we have your best buds and flower brands, Leafly Nation.

How do we know? Easy. In fall 2024, we enticed over 900 budtenders to pick the best weed strain and brand in their state. When they point out smoke, you can bet it’s fire.

The results are in, the votes tallied, and we’re ready to announce who took home awards in 17 different states.

Whether you’re staying home or traveling this holiday season and into 2025, shop smarter with this distilled list of Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024 award-winning strains and brands across legal America.

Overview of Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024 strains and brands:

Arizona

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Arizona: Permanent Marker (grown by Connected, bred by Seed Junky Genetics)

Leafly strain of the year in 2023. Bred by Seed Junky and selected by hypemakers Doja Pak, this takes a mix of Biscotti and a Sherb backcross and crosses that to Seed Junky’s Jealousy strain. Permanent Marker really put the game on its side by spawning waves of people chasing that astringent marker ink note. Doja has said that the name for this actually started back when they first smelled this type of aroma in the jars of RS11 but that later when this strain hit, it perfectly exemplified that smell. Beyond just that telltale whiff of polyurethane resin, you can also get floral notes that come along with the Jealousy strain, and even moments of detergent soap as well. Connected Permanent Marker is a slightly sweeter version with a greener hue and more of those subtle smells. Leafly users across multiple states all say this strain produces a blissful experience that they consider top-shelf. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Arizona: Alien Labs

Fan favorites of the Sunshine State, Ted Lidie and the crew piloting the Alien Labs mothership have managed to take their top shelf game and deliver a similar experience to the smokers of Arizona. Though the team out there started small, the dedication to keeping things the same as their larger California crew is something that should be applauded. Unlike many other deals to take brands out of state, Alien Labs controls all their Arizona efforts. Lidie himself makes regular trips to meet with budtenders in person, ensure that things are running up to par, and ensure that the new strains they’re preparing in California are also on track in Arizona as well. This push to create cohesion in the brand across state lines is part of what has made them so popular with Arizona’s budtender population. (Matt Jackson)

California

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of California: Permanent Marker ([Biscotti x Sherb Bx1] x Jealousy)

Image courtesy of Connected.

Another win for this unstoppable strain that delivers for smokers looking to find something that’s incredibly potent and speaks to the taste profiles of today. Seed Junky and Doja Pak again hit the podium to accept an award for the most recommendations from Budtenders, this time in California. With so many different high profile strains and breeders based out of Cali, winning this distinction is no small battle. This goes to show why Permanent Marker was chosen as the winner for Leafly’s 2023 Strain of the Year and returned to be the strain highlight for October. On the West Coast, Doja Pak of course has their amazing example but so does Connected, LA Family Farms, and MOCA Humboldt which Leafly Senior Editor David Downs recently reviewed as, “the best Markers this fall.” (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of California: Cannabiotix

Cannabiotix, or CBX, has a decade of history behind it and stands as one of California’s highest ranking flower brands in terms of statewide sales, especially for their Cereal Milk flower. Also available in Nevada, CBX keeps a large menu of around 40 strains, many of them exclusives made through the 8 different large-scale pheno hunts it maintains across 2 different facilities every year. It’s through these efforts that they’ve released top-selling strains like Tropicanna, Gluetopia, French Alps, and L’Orange. At Hall of Flowers this year, the public was introduced to Cannabiotix founder Neema Samari who, during their ICONOCLAST speaker series, said the brand name is a combination of the words Cannabis and Antibiotics. A nod to the company’s 2014 beginnings during the medical cannabis movement. As the market moved from medical to recreational, the brand has been known more by their abbreviation. (Matt Jackson)

Colorado

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Colorado: Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones stands out as Colorado’s top cannabis strain, offering a perfect blend of potency, flavor, and smoothness. Known for its powerful effects and complex aroma, this hybrid delivers a euphoric high while maintaining relaxation. With its distinct citrus and earthy notes, Chemmy Jones is a favorite among both connoisseurs and casual users. Its consistent quality, balanced effects, and impressive terpene profile make it the undisputed Budtenders’ Choice Best Strain of Colorado.

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Colorado: Green Dot

Green Dot ROYGBIV Orange up close. (Courtesy Green Dot Labs)

Green Dot sets the standard for premium cannabis in Colorado, offering consistently exceptional flower. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative cultivation practices, Green Dot delivers top-tier strains that satisfy both novice and experienced consumers. Their dedication to excellence earns them the title of Budtenders’ Choice Best Flower Brand of Colorado.

Illinois

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Illinois: Bubba’s Girl

A combination of old-school ’98 Bubba and GSC, smoking this strain will transport you back to an era of hacky sacks and YOLO hats. Grown by CAM, a brand that’s grown over the years to an impressive size, Founder and CEO Anna Willey told Leafly this strain represents the overall goal of their lineup: to combine the rich legacy of cannabis with modern demands for potency and flavor. “It’s not just a flower,” she said, “it’s a statement about CAM’s commitment to honoring the classics while pushing the boundaries of cannabis innovation.” When you squeeze the nugs your hands come away smelling like gasoline but underneath, you’ll pick up an orange peel smell that together, has the creaminess of a push-pop. Bubba’s Girl is a first-class blending of GSC’s fruitiness with the earthiness of Bubba, giving you a dense flavor that sinks straight to the bottom of your mouth. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Illinois: IC Collective

(Courtesy IC Collective)

After garnering a huge following as a mainstay for discerning flower smokers in The Bay Area, IC Collective has grown to become Illinois’ choice for Bartender’s favorite flower brand. What’s amazing about IC Collective is their dedication to keeping alive some of the harder to grow and not always hyped strains of cannabis that will forever hold a place in the hearts of serious weed heads. IC stands for “Integrity Code,” referring to the company’s mission to hold the line (quite literally) in the face of trends. Chem and Sour are some of the building blocks of this brand and they offer an astounding seven different varieties of Chem flower on their strain menu. Every time this brand manages to deliver beautiful nugs and the move to Illionois has given them the space to work on some of the surprise leads from their 2016 pheno hunt, as well as modern hunts that are underway now. (Matt Jackson)

Maryland

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Maryland: Snoop Dogg OG

Maryland Budtenders’ choice for best flower goes to the classic Snoop Dogg OG, grown by Sunmed. It’s classic OG Kush green bud with that lemon, pine, fuel hit—a cross of Lemon OG x Sour Diesel.

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Maryland: Sunmed

Maryland’s massively succesfull adult-use cannabis launch has brought solid medicine to the masses. Leading the pack is Sunmed growers, with a combined 70 years of cultivation experience, making it Maryland budtenders’ choice for best flower brand.

Massachusetts

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Massachusetts: Chem D

Massachusetts’ home state breeder, Chemdog, adds to his wins with a Budtenders’ Choice 2024 award for Chem D.

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Massachusetts: Smash Hits

Massachusetts’ home state breeder, Chemdog and his brand Smash Hits adds to his trophy case with a Budtenders’ Choice 2024 award for best flower brand.

Michigan

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Michigan: Candy Cake (Zkittlez Cake x Jungle Cake)

When asked what strain is sending Michigan to the stores in droves, budtenders told Leafly that the clear winner was Candy Cake. This sweet treat which smells like cherry muffin candy brings together two flavorful strains that have been big winners for the Jungle Boyz brand. Zkittlez Cake is, like it sounds, a combo of Z and Seed Junky’s Wedding Cake. The Jungle Cake is also Wedding Cake, but this time with Seed Junky’s White Fire #43 which adds an element of gas to the cake mix. Both halves are rooted in the Seed Junky world but have achieved mainstream commercial success through Jungle Boyz. Over in Michigan, Bud & Mary’s told us they consider this a great end of the day smoke that gives a nice body high and Freshly Fine, who produces this strain for the state, says they consider this giggly high a great way to combat stress and even cramps. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Michigan: Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue is a name that seemed to easily spring to mind with budtenders across Michigan on the subject of favorite flower companies. An affordable brand of smoke, When it comes to bringing West Coast flavors to the Michigan market, Grown Rogue delivers cultivars like Apples & Bananas, Biscotti, MAC1, Kush Mints, Gelonade, Georgia Pie, and Cheetah Piss. Operating in both Oregon and Michigan, this year they increased the personal ownership of their midwest operations to 80% in an effort to keep the same low cost, quality products they strive for on the West Coast. Obie and Sarah Strickler started the brand as a medical cannabis grow over a decade ago and now through investors and valuable genetics, they’ve secured a reputation for delivering bang for the buck that seems to have resonated with Michigan. (Matt Jackson)

Mississippi

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Mississippi: Zoap (Rainbow Sherbert x Pink Guava) created by Deep East Oakland.

It’s no real surprise Zoap was nominated by budtenders of Mississippi after the flower went on to win Best Indica at a contest held this year. Zoap is part of a storied RS lineage that produced warships like Studio 54, Pink Guava, Jelly Roll, and RS11. After popping 12 packs of Dying Breed Seeds OZK, Bay Area cultivator DEO Farms eventually selected #16 (Pink Guava) to cross to Sunset Sherbert and spawn the Rainbow Sherbert line. Later, he would cross that Pink Guava back to the Rainbow Sherbert and from those 100 plants, #21 was selected for its soapy citrus flavor. Smokers on Leafly agree that this strain has a robust, and creative head high. Deep East spoke with Leafly and told us fans of Zoap will go crazy for the strains they’re working on next, including two that pair this cultivar with some Bay Area classics: Cookies and Vintage OG. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Mississippi: Sea of Green South (SOG ARMY)

Grape Headband. (Courtesy Sea of Green South)

Sea Of Green, or SOG, is a multi-state company that’s always striving to offer a diverse range of rare and in-demand strains produced in small, high quality batches. Their name is taken from a method of cultivation they’ve used since the brand first started. After success on the California market, their first batches to the Mississippi scene were released in March of this year and it’s already had a noticeable impact on budtenders. Owner/Operator BJ said they offer the same menu of strains in both California and Mississippi but consumers in each state are looking for different things. “They seem to be chasing terps more than THC,” he told Leafly. As for which strains have been most in demand, he listed their Pink Zaza, along with Deo Farm’s Zoap which helped them secure that title for Best Indica at the Sippi Cup competition, only two months after their debut onto the market. (Matt Jackson)

Missouri

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Missouri: Kumquat

A cross of Sorbetto x Sorbet a l’Orange, Kumquat has notes of citrus, honey, and spice. Its top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene.

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Missouri: Good Day Farms

Good Day Farms is not only Missouri budtenders’ choice for flower brands, they have 22 stores across the state.

New Jersey

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of New Jersey: Animal Face

A personal favorite of this writer, Animal Face has the gassy, pine-laden aroma from the Face Off, but also carries with it the mint, doughy profile of Animal Mints. Seed Junky must have been thinking of how to create the perfect after-work smoke when he made this strain because it causes all the stress and worries of the day to positively melt away. Leafly reviews use words like “creeper” and “permagrin” to talk about how this sneaks up and relaxes your mind, a perfect reason this was chosen as a first place winner for Best Hybrid at the 2022 Emerald Cup in California. Since being released onto the market, East Coast smokers have found this to be a reliable way to take the edge off, providing good flavor and potent results. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of New Jersey: Garden Greens

There are a number of things that stand out about New Jersey brand Garden Greens, including being backed by a fourth-generation, family-owned farming operation which lends over 100 years of agricultural experience to their cannabis cultivation efforts. Another is their win for Z Pie, which took first at the 2024 New Jersey Dispensary Awards. Or perhaps you’d prefer we list the collaboration with West Coast giants Golden State Banana which brought strains like Banana Mochi and Banana Bubblegum to the New Jersey crowd. Along with this, Garden Greens claims that they don’t want to be in every dispensary, only the ones that align with their brand ideals and mission, something that hasn’t slowed down their popularity it would seem. With a menu that also includes a number of heaters from Compound Genetics, Budtenders have made it clear there’s a lot to sample from this brand. (Matt Jackson)

New York

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of New York: Trop Cherry (Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies)

Part of the stoner’s essential daytime smoke, this is a killer from Colorado’s Relentless Genetics, who also produced the famous Rozay strain. Crossing Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies releases an aroma that conveys the richly sweet and tart qualities of both cherries and tangerines. Sometimes this can even look like fake movie weed from the crazy purple hue the buds can take on. A version of this Trop Cherry took first place in the Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022 and listening to the reviewers on Leafly, the accolades keep piling up.

“Never have I had such a flavorful strain. perfect strain for a calm productive mind. Trop Cherry is the only one that truthfully tastes like a delicious cup of fresh…no pulp orange juice,””I could smoke this morning, afternoon, or early evening.” This winning Budtender’s choice for favorite strain seems like an apt winner for the home of the city that never sleeps. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of New York: Matter

Started in Illinois, now in seven states, Matter is part of the Pharmacann portfolio which represents one of the largest vertically integrated MSO’s in the country. As such, the brand seems to have access to a lot of popular strains like Larry Burger and Scottie’s Cake, but also newer contest winners like Grape Gas. One word that seems to pop up all the time when they’re work is being described is consistent. When it comes to cannabis retail, this is often a large goal to serve up to consumers and it seems Matter is fitting the bill there for budtender suggestions. Last year, Green Market named Matter one of the best cannabis brands in New York and it would seem the Budtenders there agree. Matter also makes a bacon tincture which I’m curious to put in the gravy at Thanksgiving this year. (Matt Jackson)

Ohio

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Ohio: Orange 43

White Fire 43 and Orange combine in this hit strain from the new legalization state of Ohio.

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Ohio: Klutch Cannabis

Akron-founded Klutch Cannabis wins Best Flower Brand for the newly legal Ohio adult-use market in 2024. Founded in 2020, Klutch is 100% Ohio-owned and operated.

Oklahoma

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Oklahoma: Kitchen Sink

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Oklahoma: D&D Nursery

Oregon

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Oregon: Toad Venom

Undoubtedly, one of the most sought after cultivars of 2024 has been Toad Venom. Created by Ronin Seeds and West Coast Connoisseurs, budtenders in Oregon told Leafly this flower sells out in a matter of days, especially since Evan’s Creek is the only contracted producer of the strain. Toad Venom packs a punch. Besides being incredibly stony, even to an experienced smoker, the nugs give off that doughy, minty profile that fans of Animal Face or Animal Mints will respond to immediately. Once you squeeze and grind the nugs, there‘s a gassy, fruity explosion that the breeder described to us as, “citrus and soft green fruits.” When we reached out to Evan’s Creek, they told Leafly this is just part of their work to highlight Ronin’s strains like Banana Cannons, Pi-Chew, and the upcoming Fire Belly Toad which combines the venom with Zikigai from Raw Genetics. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Oregon: Deep Creek Gardens

Deep Creek Gardens’ Firebird (Deep Jungle x Maui Sour OG). (Courtesy Deep Creek Gardens)

Deep Creek calls themselves Oregon’s home for Headies and Exotics. Organically grown, their flower is sometimes referred to as “slept on” when you ask budtenders at shops around the state. Their Supa Durban is a consistent purchase by many steady smokers, their Grape Pie also gets rave reviews and there’s debate as to if they grew some of the best GMO in the state. Since the beginning Deep Creek has had close ties to Dynasty Genetics and the company has won awards for their Ice Queen and Huckleberry Web CBD strain. You won’t find a website where you can look through their current selections and their Instagram presence hasn’t been updated since 2019 however they do look at the DMs. The proof is in the pudding after all, which means smoking is the best way to see what budenders in Oregon have chosen for their favorite. (Matt Jackson)

Pennsylvania

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Pennsylvania: Animal Face

Fig Farms Animal Face. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Pennsylvania: Rythm

Rythm has earned its reputation as Pennsylvania’s top flower brand through meticulous cultivation and exceptional quality. Their premium strains, rich in flavor and potency, offer a perfect balance of effects. Committed to consistency and innovation, Rythm delivers an outstanding cannabis experience, making them the Budtenders’ Choice Best Flower Brand in Pennsylvania.

Vermont

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Vermont: Grape GMO

A double hitter with Upstate Elevator Operators winning for best strain and best brand! The living soil efforts have certainly paid off here with a beautiful, chunky bud plant that has the smell of funky, fermenting grapes and heavy, musky GMO. If that sounds a little less than appetizing, it seems that just one whiff is enough to get smokers excited and reports say it doesn’t take much more to get you majorly stoned. UEO say the high here is a creative and relaxed experience that does have a strong onset. They’ve also taken this strain and crossed it to RS11 to create something they call Grape Nigel. It’s clear from the buds that Grape GMO is the result of an extensive pheno hunt UEO went through and it’s only fitting that they refer to this strain as a “terpene-laden, living soil masterpiece.”

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Vermont: Upstate Elevators

History is often important in cannabis and Upstate Elevator Operators have been a part of Vermont’s cannabis scene since 2015 when they started as a cultivation supply store. In 2017 they created the UEO name to offer CBD wellness to their state and beyond. As 2022 came and Vermont legalized cannabis, UEO was ready to begin offering living soil cannabis products to consumers. Their strain collection has some unique cultivars as well as some nation-wide favorites. It’s not often you see a brand that’s growing both Zoap AND Soap, alongside Triangle Kush and Larry OG. Not just flower, UEO also makes gummies, chocolates, capsules and live rosin vapes and all the product testing is easy to find on their comprehensive website. Being a budtender means offering background info to customers about the brand and the product, Upstate Elevator Operators make that easy to do and Budtender’s in Vermont have shown love in return.

Washington

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best strain of Washington: One Piece

One Piece. (Courtesy Svin)

Hitting the high seas is Washington’s winner for Budtender’s Favorite. A mysterious strain that gives off a creamy vanilla cake smell, you can also pick out notes of citrus and even gas in there. Curtis at Svin Gardens told Leafly the name is not just a reference to the popular long-running Anime series, but also to how you only need one piece to get you super stoned.

He also said that One Piece came to them as part of a happy accident. They had phased out a whole series of different Wedding Cake crosses, but afterwards someone in the garden brought him a clone that had a tiny seedling growing out the side which must have come from those crosses. The team kept it, let it grow, and now that happy accident accounts for 3/5ths of their flowering rooms. Though the team can never truly be sure what the Wedding Cake cross really is, Curtis says everyone has their own idea. We love happy accidents. (Matt Jackson)

Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024—Best flower brand of Washington: Heavenly

Budtenders of Washington wrote in and told Leafly that when it comes to flower, their favorite producer right now is Heavenly Buds from Southern Washington. On the grind since 2015, this family-owned and operated brand has a current menu that reflects some of the more memorable strains of the last decade. Legends like Apple Fritter, Gushers, and Purple Punch can be found listed next to currently high-in-demand strains like RS11, Honey Banana, and Superboof. Heavenly has a long history of outreach and education with people in the state, even throwing budtender educational meetups as far back as 7 years ago. One thing that’s also different about the brand is their love for old school, Moroccan-style hash which they release onto the market as well. (Matt Jackson)