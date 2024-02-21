Strains & products

2090 Shit—Cookies, New Jersey, winter 2024

Published on February 21, 2024
Cookies New Jersey's strain 2090 Shit from Powerzzzup scores an 87 out of 100. (Lord Figo for Leafly)
86 points out of 100

Price: $70/eighth

Cookies has done it again with 2090 Shit. As soon as you open the package, a powerful, pungent, gassy aroma fills the air; the smell is outrageously spectacular. The elegant buds—a cross of Snowman and Y Life—are a wonderful exotic green with orange hairs flooding all over them.

When I lit up, my first taste was very earthy and gassy with hints of lemon. The high is awesome: A very focus-driven feeling with some quality pressure behind the eyes. The body high is a creeper, but when it grabs you it’s like a new girlfriend, and she squeezes you tight; a full-body relaxation that is very soothing.

About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

