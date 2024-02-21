2090 Shit—Cookies, New Jersey, winter 2024

86 points out of 100

Price: $70/eighth

Cookies has done it again with 2090 Shit. As soon as you open the package, a powerful, pungent, gassy aroma fills the air; the smell is outrageously spectacular. The elegant buds—a cross of Snowman and Y Life—are a wonderful exotic green with orange hairs flooding all over them.

When I lit up, my first taste was very earthy and gassy with hints of lemon. The high is awesome: A very focus-driven feeling with some quality pressure behind the eyes. The body high is a creeper, but when it grabs you it’s like a new girlfriend, and she squeezes you tight; a full-body relaxation that is very soothing.