Trends top 10 cannabis strains in New York [2024]

Leafly partnered with Trends Dispensary in Queens to analyze New York’s top trending strains. Here’s how Lemon Cherry Gelato, Runtz, and GUMBO got to the top of the charts

Leafly strain search data shows which strains are trending around the world. Each year, over 70 million cannabis users search Leafly’s database to learn more about their cannabis. This summer, we’re partnering with Trends Dispensary in Long Island City, New York to analyze the trending strains New Yorkers are looking for the most in 2024.

Lemon Cherry Gelato is New York’s favorite strain of 2024

A strain like Lemon Cherry Gelato becomes a hit because of genetics first. It’s durable and resilient. “You can grow it in most climates and get great yields with low margin for error,” said Joe Grows, a Queens grower who applied for a micro-business cultivation license with New York state.

Macro economics make strains like LCG an easy pick for the wholesale market. Then the bag appeal, high THC content, and versatile terpene profile make it an easy sell to the average customer.

How GG4 lost New York to Lemon Cherry Gelato

GG4 is a grandchild of classics Sour Diesel and Chemdawg. It’s vintage sour genetics helped make GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) the most searched strain in New York for half of 2022. The other half of the year, Runtz took over the number one spot.

In spring 2023, GG4 lost ground to Runtz, Blue Dream, and Lemon Cherry Gelato. In May 2023, Lemon Cherry Gelato shot to the top spot with a bullet. LCG has now held on to the crown for 15 straight months. Blue Dream is holding onto #2 as of July 2024.

The Runtz brand launched in 2017 at the Emerald Cup and went on to become the 2020 Leafly Strain of the Year. Powered by Gelato and Original Z genetics, plus genius marketing from Yung LB and Ray Bama, Runtz is also similar to Lemon Cherry Gelato. They’re both distant relatives, along with Permanent Marker (Leafly SOTY 2023), Jealousy (Leafly SOTY 2022), and Biscotti–A true family of winners.

Leafly strain data from 2023 shows that other dessert strains from the Girl Scout Cookies lineage like Wedding Cake (#1 in New York in 2022) and Ice Cream Cake fell out of the Top 10 most searched strains in New York. Vintage strains like Blue Dream and GG4 have taken their place, showing New Yorkers still love the classics.

GUMBO is another hot strand (strain + brand) in New York Image Not Found Industry 28 grams of game: GUMBO’s Luka Brazi Mikhail Harrison August 17, 2022

Much like Runtz, GUMBO is a strain with monster branding. Luka Brazi and Alexis Major told Leafly about their plan to take over cannabis in 2022, and they’ve followed through so far. The strain charts show that GUMBO has been hovering around the top 10 in New York since 2023, thanks in large part to Brazi and Major’s massive influence.

Blue Lobster, Brownie Scout, and Pluto are rising fast in 2024

Blue Lobster (+258%), Pluto (+159%) and Brownie Scout (+426%) are up huge, compared to 2023, making them some of the fastest rising strains in Leafly’s database.

Summer 2024’s fastest rising strains in New York

Month over month data shows that Wonka Bars and Scotty 2 Hotty are blazing in June and July. Stay tuned to the Leafly Trends strain charts to see if they can rise to the top of the field.

What are you smoking this summer? Keep up with New York’s favorite strains, dispensaries, and events on Leafly.