Photos: Snoop Dogg opens his first weed shop ‘S.W.E.D.’

Snoop Dogg’s weed brand Death Row Cannabis launched a 2Pac weed line at the Grand Opening of Snoop’s new dispensary S.W.E.D. in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis has brought 2Pac to 2024 with a limited-edition weed collection. It is dropping at select stores in Snoop and 2Pac’s home state of California. The unique collaboration is a West Coast love letter.

2Pac famously gave Snoop his first blunt, a story Snoop recounts lovingly.

“That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep,” Snoop says. “We’ll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans.”

Snoop Dogg appeared in person for the line’s launch at his new dispensary in Los Angeles called S.W.E.D., which stands for “smoke weed every day.”

It’s a reference to Snoop’s iconic line that ends the Dre classic The Next Episode.

A line wrapped around the block for S.W.E.D.’s grand opening. The store is an homage to south Central LA, where Snoop’s illustrious career began. The 2Pac collab is part of the store’s inaugural offerings alongside some favorite California brands like Team Elite Genetics and Palettas.

2Pac joined Death Row Records in 1995 just four years after the record’s founding. Snoop Dogg took over as CEO of Death Row Records in 2022. He launched Death Row Cannabis in 2023. The Doggfather personally chose 2Pac as the inaugural artist collaboration for Death Row Cannabis.

Smokers will be able to choose from one of five strains: Alien OG, Take 1, Take 2, Take 3, and Take 4– each phenotype comes from the same parent genetics. Consumers can vote for their favorite flavor through a QR code on the weed’s packaging. The winning cultivar will then be sold in a permanent 2Pac collection that arrives in the fall. Snoop and 2Pac’s jars of flower come with never-before-released collectible photos of 2Pac in front of a Death Row Record graffiti-covered wall, alongside a commemorative matchbook.

Snoop’s dad was at the grand opening. He says he is very proud to have a weed shop in Inglewood.

“I can’t believe it,” says Papa Snoop. “I can get some free weed.”

He’s excited about the 2Pac strain and looks forward to his own weed line that drops in about eight weeks.

Snoop Dogg included his late friend 2Pac in the success, even though he isn’t around to see how far the legalization movement has come today. 2Pac is among the most influential political and social rappers of all time. Snoop continues to champion cannabis and hip-hop culture, carrying the flame further than it has ever been. Literally. After the store opening, Snoop is off to Paris to host the Summer Olympics.



The 2Pac x Snoop Dogg cannabis line will be released across dispensaries in California beginning on July 19, 2024, and then in Michigan through a partnership with Pleasantrees later in 2024. The new storefront S.W.E.D. in Inglewood is located at 5494 W Centinela Ave.