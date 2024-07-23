Coconut weed strains are a thing—Here’s America’s best

Leafly Nation, did you know weed can smell and taste like coconuts?

If you’ve just fallen out of a tree and are coming up to speed on the latest in cannabis—come along with us. Here’s a tour of the best coconut weed strains and products perfuming the zeitgeist.

Trending ‘coconut’ strains 🥥

Coconut Horchata

(Courtesy Dubz Garden)

Break out the Venn Diagram—weed can have nutty, creamy, sweet, vanilla, and even spicy tropical notes all in one. The first wave was the Horchata strain—often attributed to Compound Genetics, as well as Wyeast Genetics. Now we have Coconut Horchata, a Dubz Garden brand “classic staple.” It’s available as flower and in a collaboration with Sacramento pre-roll makers Sluggers. Around since at least 2022, reviewer The Fire Scale states, “the smoke could not be any more creamy throughout the entire process.”

Coconut Horchata is on sale across California, including at Purple Star MD in SF.

Coconut Milk

The great thing about creating new strains from a banger pool of parents is that they get to exist in the context of all the strains in which they live, but they are also unburdened by what has been. Coconut Milk comes from a heavy legacy, Cereal Milk x (Jungle Cake x GMO). It should be a sweet dessert strain that’s very smelly, or ‘loud.’ A legacy strain might share the same name. Spotted in California, New Mexico, and Massachusetts.

Coconut Cake

Want to fall out of the coconut tree and onto a cake? Wedding Cake and Ice Cream Cake are two top strains in the US. It’s no surprise we see more ‘Cake’ offspring out there, including one Coconut Cake that we see sold by Cru brand cannabis in California. Cru has been working on Ice Cream Cake, and Jungle Cake, so Coconut Cake fits right in. Coconut Cake can be a blend, or a strain. For example, Hawaii breeder 808 Genetics has a Wedding Cake x Heirloom Thai they call Coconut Cake. They say it smells like “coconut, vanilla, and gas.”

“Coconut” is also now an artificial flavoring some companies are using on joints and vapes in certain states.

Top coconut weed strains and products across US shops 🇺🇸

Each legalization state has its own lineup of brands and strains, and coconut pops up on menus nationwide. Here are some top ‘coconut’ weed strains and products if you’re hitting the campaign trail, or just road tripping.

California

San Diego

Sluggers x Dubz Garden Coconut Horchata

Probably the most popular coconut pre-roll in the US.

Dee Thai x Your Highness ‘Coconut Tropical Thai’ gummies

A top gummy brand, and a top fashion brand pump out these top-shelf tropical gummies.

Big Pete’s mini V coconut cookies

Get that ‘V’ for victory with these mini coconut cookie from California’s most notable edibles brand.

San Francisco

Coconut Matcha THCV mints

After a hard day locking up some mofos, you could see a prosecutor chillaxing with these tasteful, discrete Coconut Matcha THCV mints—which won’t smell or look like weed at all.

Los Angeles

Dee gummies Thai Coconut

Oregon

Coconut Milk flowers

Up in Portland, the Coconut Milk strain has also found a lane.

Washington

Coconut Cake infused Joint

Gold Leaf Gardens thaws the Seattle freeze this summer with these potent pre-rolls.

Colorado

1:1 Blackberry Coconut infused soda

(Courtesy Keef Brands)

Avoid the modern stigma of smoking—Keef Brand drinks has drenched Colorado in coconut soda.

New Mexico

Coconut Milk flower

The new legalization state of New Mexico rolls deep for the Coconut Milk strain. We see it from the brands House and PurLife.

Illinois

Coconut Cream Pie flower

Chicago convention-goers can unwind this August with Illinois-grown legal Coconut Cream Pie, produced by the brand Savvy. The brand Verano has Coconut Cream Pie in extract form.

Massachusetts

Coast Cannabis Almond Coconut Sea Salt Milk chocolate bar

Nectar Seltzer in Pineapple Coconut-Express

Maine

All Kind Salted Coconut chocolate bar

Michigan

Redbud Roots bring the beach to you, even in the Midwest, with their flavor-forward vape cart. Full-Spectrum Coconut Cake cartridge by Redbud Roots

Missouri

Lime in the Coconut candies by Tsunami

(Courtesy Tsunami)

Over in Kansas City, Missouri they put the lime in the coconut for you with these edibles from the brand Tsunami, stacked at 100 mg THC per piece and 1000 mg total. Drink it all up.

Florida

Sunburn Lime Coconut chews

Maryland

Juicy Jay Coconut Rolling Papers

Meditate on the significance of the passage of time, and the 33-year career of Three 6 Mafia Juicy with these flavored rolling papers.

New York

Nanticoke Coconut Cream flower

(Courtesy Naticoke)

Ohio

Ube Coconut Crunch Chocolate by Standard Farms

(Courtesy Standard Farms)

Why not pair coconut with another divine flavor, ube, aka purple yam? Standard Farms have created an island escape in this infused chocolate bar.

OK, joyful warriors for legal weed. Here’s the link for you to search for coconut flavored weed and products near you. (Be sure to get local results by selecting your location in the top right corner of the search page.) Get out there, go coconuts, and have a great summer and fall. And if you’re in Florida, be sure to register to vote on legalization by October 1.