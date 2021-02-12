Strains & products Taking a closer look at the Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen Presented By Ardent Cannabis February 12, 2021 Loading the player...

If you wish you could easily save money by making your own edibles, tinctures, topicals, or other infusions, you’re in the right place.

The Ardent FX is an all-in-one cannabis kitchen. This slick, stainless steel device looks cool and it’s easy to use. You don’t even need a kitchen, you just need a plug! And when you’re done, remove it from the power base, and it’s dishwasher safe.

It holds up to four ounces of flower, kief, or concentrate, and with your cannabis, you can extract, infuse, melt, or even bake inside, all with the press of a button.

Plus, the Ardent FX decarboxylates flower. What is decarboxylating? It’s the crucial first step to activate the THC or CBD in your flower and the FX has a setting for whatever cannabinoid you’re looking to activate. Decarbing can’t be skipped, and the Ardent FX gets it done. You can read all about decarbing your weed on Leafly.

Check out the Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen and bring on the baked goods.

