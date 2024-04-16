Strains & products

Best cannabis brands in Maryland: Top picks for 2024

Published on April 16, 2024
Abstract representation of Maryland featuring minimalist elements like the state flag, a blue crab, sailboats, and subtle cannabis leaf motifs, set against a backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay, conveying a sense of the state’s rich natural and nautical heritage.
Leafly

Maryland’s cannabis market is flourishing, showcasing an array of high-quality brands catering to both medical and recreational users. From potent concentrates to delicious edibles, the Free State offers a rich selection that promises exceptional experiences. Here are four standout cannabis brands and their products that are a must-try in 2024.

1. Airo Brands: KMAC Live Resin AiroPod

Airo Brands is renowned for its KMAC Live Resin AiroPod, which boasts a THC content of 73.7% and a robust terpene profile of 9.81%. This full-spectrum extract, derived from cryogenically-frozen flowers, delivers a refreshing cucumber-mint and vanilla cookie flavor with a peppery finish. Perfect for alleviating conditions such as chronic pain and stress, KMAC offers a balanced high that harmonizes body and mind.

shop Airo Brands


2. Beezle Vapes: Moroccan Peaches Live Resin

Beezle Vapes excels with its Moroccan Peaches Live Resin, crafted using state-of-the-art extraction processes that preserve the original terpene and cannabinoid profiles. This product offers a vibrant, fruity flavor that’s both pure and potent, ideal for consumers seeking a high-quality dabbing experience. Beezle’s commitment to excellence ensures that each batch is free from solvents, providing a safe and enjoyable use.

shop Beezle

3. Wyld: Marionberry Gummies

Wyld continues to set the standard in the edibles market with its best-selling Marionberry Gummies. Made with real fruit and natural flavors, these gummies not only taste great but also embody Wyld’s commitment to quality and authenticity. Perfect for both new users and connoisseurs, Wyld’s gummies offer a consistent and enjoyable way to experience cannabis.

shop Wyld

4. Fade Co: Hash Burger Flower

Fade Co’s Hash Burger is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a potent punch with its 27% THC level. Known for its sweet, spicy lemon-hash flavor and a euphoric, relaxing high, this strain is ideal for treating conditions like insomnia, chronic stress, and appetite loss. Hash Burger’s high quality and bold flavors make it a top choice for indica enthusiasts in Maryland.

shop Fade Co

Exploring Maryland’s cannabis excellence

Maryland’s cannabis offerings are diverse and innovative, reflecting the state’s commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction. As the market evolves, these brands are at the forefront, providing exceptional cannabis experiences that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, trying these top cannabis brands in Maryland is sure to enhance your understanding and enjoyment of what the state has to offer. Dive into Maryland’s vibrant cannabis scene and discover quality products that elevate your lifestyle.

