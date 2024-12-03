Eat, drink, and be merry with Donny Burger—December 2024’s Leafly HighLight

Live your best umami life—Donny Burger. Grown by Legion of Bloom, CA. (David Downs/Leafly)

The shortest days of the year have arrived, with them more time for eating, drinking, and hopefully some action under the mistletoe.

We got the perfect strain for that: Donny Burger—a top 200-ranked indica hybrid cross of GMO Cookies and Han Solo Burger bred by Skunkhouse Genetics. Yes, it’s funky and savory like a special holiday dish. And it’s our Leafly HighLight strain for December 2024.

Donny Burger has 133 ratings, and 8,105 likes since we added it to Leafly in 2021. Its average review score of 4.6 out of 5 testifies to its success. Donny Burger sits on the ‘chill’ side of the spectrum, with top effects of arousal, relaxation, and some giggles. Perfect for a cozy holiday snog in front of a roaring fire.

“We just celebrated our 11-year anniversary and the last few weeks it’s been like the honeymoon era,” said one fan.

Donny Burger is an olfactory adventure. Reviewers note smells of ammonia, cheese, and pepper.

“Super-gassy almost greasy smell to it—reminiscent of its parent GMO,” said one reviewer.

“It’s giving Dark Academia vibes! It tastes like old book smell. Very earthy and smooth.” Leafly reviewer

Let’s be clear: Donny Burger is also very high in THC, which helps drive those feel-good effects.

“You will leave your keys or phone in the fridge and coffee in the closet. 😉 I forgot everything I went to the store for.”

Reviewers report it can help with their stress, anxiety, and depression.

“Definitely helps relieve fibromyalgia pain and depression.”

Who’s got great Donny Burger?

Living soil-grown Tower Three brand Donny Burger (indica hybrid) flower from Rooted In – Boston. (David Downs/Leafly)

Donny Burger ranks in the top 200 nationally for presence on dispensary menus—so you should be able to find it coast to coast.

San Francisco has vape cartridges from ABX for $32, and $5 joints. Los Angeles has hyper-flavorful 710 Labs Donny Burger extract as persy sauce.

Baltimore, MD has Donny Burger in disposable vape format from Select at dispensaries Culta, ReLeaf Shop, Health for Life, and Blair Wellness.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

The elite weed scene of Portland, OR sports Donny Burger at Archive Portland and Paradise Found.

Seattle has pounds of Donny Burger at Have a Heart Belltown, A Greener Today, Ocean Greens, NiMBiN, Seattle Tonic, and Kush Kirkland.

Denver, CO, and Phoenix, AZ also offer plenty of options for the strain.

Get Donny Burger seeds

Parent strain GMO Cookies. (David Downs/Leafly file photo 2020)

Skunkhouse Genetics of Michigan made a name for themselves with an entire ‘Burger’ line from GMO Cookies including Han Solo Burger, Double Burger, and Donny Burger. Nowadays, Skunkhouse has fresh Burger work like Champagne Patties and Drip Burger.

We also see others selling Donny Burger seeds, including Seed Supreme, Elev8, and Crop King.

Related The best cannabis seed companies

Donny Burger awards

In a scene dominated by candy-tasting strains, the more mature, savory Donny Burger is still making its way in the contest circuit. It won a 2023 Emerald Cup, and has been featured in Leafly Buzz. It also comes from a long line of winners including, GMO Cookies, and GSC. It’s especially a contender as hash.

Donny Burger terpenes

Donny Burger’s top aroma molecules include the gasoline-pepper combo of caryophyllene, with limonene, plus some myrcene to add even more body. You see that same trio of terpenes in the parent GMO Cookies; as well as Gastro Pop.

Other highlights this December

We got relatives and complimentary flavors for your holiday break below.

Chemdog

(Sasha Beck/Leafly)

The roots of savory, acrid, ‘chemmy’ strains mostly trace back to this classic from the Grateful Dead scene in the ‘90s. The good news is that Chemdog is as popular as ever—it’s the 77th most popular strain on US dispensary shelves in December, out of more than 9,000 in our database.

Apple Fritter

Lumpy’s Apple Fritter (David Downs/Leafly)

Make room for some dessert strains this holiday season with the super-popular Apple Fritter—a scrumptious cross of Sour Apple x Animal Cookies. The Sour Apple lends a sour, tart, note to the cookie smell and taste.

Cherry Pie

She’s YOUR cherry pie! (David Downs/Leafly)

Make sure to take some me-time this holiday season. In a world of meh pumpkin pie, splurge on a personal Cherry Pie and apologize to no one. The effects of this California classic go great with some caroling or gaming.

We did it! We made it to the end of another historic year. Knock out that Christmas shopping, get those ornaments hung, kick back, and rest up. The new year of 2025 beckons.