Curated cannabis: Top shelf picks in Massachusetts for 2024

As Massachusetts continues to flourish as a hub for premium cannabis, Leafly’s experts have delved deep into our database to recommend numerous products to bring you the finest selections for 2024. From aromatic flowers to savory edibles, here are the top cannabis products across the Bay State that promise unparalleled quality and experience.

1. Tower Three: Super Boof Cherry Super Boof Cherry by Tower Three is a sativa-dominant hybrid marvel, bred from the illustrious Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies strains. This strain dazzles with dense, emerald-green buds tinged with purple hues and fiery orange hairs, all coated in a thick layer of milky amber trichomes. The aroma is a complex symphony of sweet cherry and sour citrus, layered with nutty undertones. On consumption, it offers an initial cerebral surge that enhances focus and creativity, smoothly transitioning into soothing physical relaxation. Recommended for alleviating symptoms associated with chronic stress and mood swings, Super Boof Cherry is a testament to Tower Three’s commitment to producing top-quality, 100% organic cannabis using sustainable practices. shop Tower Three



2. Dogwalkers: Cereal Milk #1 Prerolls Cereal Milk #1 by Dogwalkers is crafted from the hybrid strain developed by crossing Y Life with Snowman. This strain is renowned for its robust, dessert-like flavors reminiscent of sweet milk and ice cream, combined with a potent euphoric high that envelops you in bliss, making any space feel like a slice of heaven. Dogwalkers’ prerolls are packed and twisted with precision, ensuring consistency and quality in every puff. Whether you opt for their sessionable Mini Dogs or the robust Big Dogs, these prerolls are your perfect companion for experiencing new heights of cannabis delight. shop Dogwalkers

3. Mindy’s Edibles: Freshly Picked Berries Gummies Mindy’s Edibles, crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal, offers an exquisite cannabis experience with her Freshly Picked Berries Gummies. These artisanal edibles combine the flavors of ripe strawberries, blueberries, mulberries, and huckleberries, all enhanced with a hint of orange blossom to create a jammy, decadent treat. Each gummy is precisely dosed with 5mg of THC, allowing for controlled and enjoyable consumption. Mindy’s commitment to quality and culinary excellence makes these gummies a must-try for edible aficionados seeking both luxury and relaxation. shop Mindy’s

4. Fernway: Beach Wedding Beach Wedding by Fernway is an exotic hybrid that stands out with its rich terpene profile, including Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, which deliver a complex aroma of citrus, gas, and sweet cake frosting. Cultivated by Green Harbor, a locally and minority-owned grower known for their meticulous low and slow curing process, this strain produces uniquely flavorful buds that are both visually stunning and profoundly effective. Beach Wedding’s balanced effects make it ideal for those looking to enhance their mood while relaxing the body, perfect for a serene escape to bliss. shop Fernway

Exploring Massachusetts’ Cannabis Excellence

These highlighted brands represent the pinnacle of Massachusetts’ cannabis offerings. Each brand has been selected for its exceptional quality and innovative products that push the boundaries of what cannabis can offer. Whether you’re seeking relief, relaxation, or simply a new taste adventure, Massachusetts has a cannabis product to meet your needs.