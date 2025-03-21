Spring might be the best season for a stoner. We have 4/20 coming up. We’re popping seeds. Who knows—something great might happen.

Case in point—millions of cannabis aficionados have phenomenal strains for Spring across the legal landscape from Cali to Maine. Strong, flavorful contemporary cultivars are making countrywide waves. They fit perfectly with that Spring hike, gardening time, hangout, and game time.

This Spring 2025 review is all modern giants—grown coast and coast and enjoyed just as far. From the candy to the gassy to the straight funky, they’re all potent AF. Go pick these flowers before they’re gone.

Let’s start with some daytime flavors.

National THC-A pick

Tangerine Dream $40 Recommended product Available from Pure Roots Botanicals nationwide, Tangerine Dream is an old-school mix of Haze, Afghani, and G13. THCA flower shop Tangerine Dream – $40 If you buy through this link, we may earn a small commission

Gelonade

Gelonade. (David Downs/Leafly)

Firstly, try the multi-award-winning cross of Gelato 41 and Lemon Tree, Gelonade is a citrus-heavy, creamy smoke that hits smooth and potent. The sweet lemon zest aroma is followed by a happy, energetic high, making it perfect for daytime use. Expect a rush of euphoria, followed by a relaxed but functional headspace. Great for work, working out, or just enjoying a sunny day.

Super Boof

Super Boof (David Downs/Leafly file photo)

Secondly, the answer for all-day smokers, Leafly Strain of the Year 2024 Super Boof is a cross of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. The buds are dense, purple, and dripping in resin, with a sweet cherry-citrus aroma. The high is energetic and uplifting, great for social events, gaming, or creative bursts. It’s a smooth, creamy smoke that keeps you coming back for more. We saw a superb version of it in the lineup from Oakfruitland, a 2,700-light setup in Oakland, CA.

RS-11

RS-11. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, this Zkittlez x OG Kush cross is a fruity, floral masterpiece with a smooth, candy-like exhale. The high is relaxed but functional, making it perfect for hanging out, gaming, or light creative work. With its deep green and purple hues drenched in trichomes, RS-11 is a must-have for fans of top-tier exotics. Furthermore, newer and newer RS-11 crosses like Alien Labs’ Zpectrum are lengthening the RS11 wave.

Blue Zushi

Looking for zaza? A designer hybrid from Zkittlez and Kush Mints, Blue Zushi ranks as one of the best cannabis strains for spring with its exotic, deep blue-green buds and frosty coating. The smell is a tropical candy, minty blast with a lip-smacking sweet and creamy smoke that lingers. Effects are euphoric yet chill, giving you a sense of mental clarity and physical relaxation. Originally bred by The Ten Co., this strain has become a staple for smokers who want luxury cannabis with top-tier flavor and potency.

Now let’s switch to some nighttime flavors.

Permanent Marker

CAM-grown Permanent Marker. (David Downs/Leafly)

Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 is a triple threat bred from Biscotti, Jealousy, and Sherb Bx, Permanent Marker is a loud, pungent strain that makes it among the best cannabis strains. Its gassy, floral, and candy-like aroma is matched by a creamy, berry-infused smoke. The high is a slow-building, euphoric wave that wraps around your body, perfect for kicking back after a long day. This strain is becoming a commodity crop nationwide, offering a balanced blend of relaxation and creative focus. If you love deep purple-hued nugs dripping in trichomes, this one’s for you.

Spritzer

An example of Cannarado Spritzer. (David Downs/Leafly)

Spritzer sends strong arousal signals to our audience. A fruity, fizzy cross of Runtz, MAC, and Grape Pie, Spritzer is like popping open a can of sweet berry soda. The grape, citrus, and creamy vanilla notes shine through, giving it a refreshing yet gassy profile. The high is buzzy and euphoric, making it perfect for social settings, creative sessions, or just vibing.

Hash Burger

Make it funky. From GMO and Han Solo Burger, this gassy, funky indica delivers straight diesel and earthy garlic spice. Its thick, sticky buds reek of skunk and fuel, while the smoke is pungent and savory. Expect a sedating, couch-lock body high paired with a spaced-out, dreamlike head buzz. If you love that classic GMO funk with even more knockout power, Hash Burger is a heavy-hitting nighttime strain.

OMG

Similarly, sleep off daylight savings time with this powerful indica-dominant hybrid is a fusion of GMO and Kush Mints, creating an absurdly loud, diesel-garlic funk with hints of mint and spice. The taste? Like a skunky, savory feast with a minty exhale. The high hits fast and hard, sinking you into deep relaxation with a stoned-but-aware mindset—great for movies, music, or zoning out. If you love that classic couchlock experience, OMG is the one.

Pure Michigan

Lastly, Michigan has emerged as a key source for some of the US’ best cannabis strains. This indica-dominant hybrid from Mendo Breath and Oreoz is as dense and frosty as a Michigan spring. Expect a rich, earthy, and vanilla aroma, with a sweet, doughy smoke that hits smooth and heavy. The effects? A deep, muscle-melting relaxation that creeps up before leaving you stuck to the couch, lost in thought. Consequently, Pure Michigan is a top-tier nighttime strain—ideal for Netflix binges, sleep, or just zoning out.

In conclusion, that’s nine of the best cannabis strains to savor as the leaves unfurl and we all rotate back toward the sun. Spring has sprung so make the most of it!