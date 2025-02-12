The year 2025 is well underway, and let’s be real: there’s a million and one cannabis brands to choose from on the market. And while we all have our own preferences, the celeb weed keeps coming and some of it is tight.

Celeb weed does numbers. A 2023 study by the Headset data company shows celebrity-owned brands outselling traditional pot brands, at a lower price point.

Having a bajillion Instagram followers can’t hurt. Rapper Lil Baby can post his way into more dough than most make in a lifetime. The Atlanta rapper claimed this week he made over $30 million on his cannabis brand The Holding Company.

We’ve compiled the latest and greatest from celebrity weed royalty and beyond.

Lil Baby x The Holding Co: Goonfellas First off, the best part about a rapper launching their cannabis brand is the fact that fans can live vicariously through them while smoking it. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby recently launched his WHAM! cannabis brand: federally legal THCa flower that can be shipped to all 50 states. Beyond the available fire strains, he also launched his WHAM Leaf, premium tobacco leaves that Lil Baby is probably rolling up blunts in this very second! Their newest products are the live resin all-in-one vape, as well as their Glockbuster eighths. The packaging ensures instant nostalgia, reinventing the classic VHS for iconic hood movies like Good Fellas, Menace To Society, Belly, and more. Search for Wham! near you

Ice-T pitches ‘Peach Ice-T’ vape

(Courtesy Dyme)

The name in itself is genius! Exploding onto the scene in the ’80s, Ice-T soon became a pioneer for gangsta rap, even serving as the first musician with a “Parental Advisory” sticker on their records.

Dime Industries’ new Peach Ice-T promises the nostalgic flavor of ripe summer peaches, paired with a cool, refreshing iced tea finish. Each hit will take you back to that hot summer day when you only need a peach iced tea to cool you down. The genetics are Sour Peach x Lemon Ice, with terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Terpinolene.

This limited-edition release is available as a 1-gram, all-in-one device in California, and a 2-gram vape in Arizona, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New York.

Snoop Dogg & Death Row Cannabis: E-Sides

“East Side!”: Death Row Records’ ‘E-sides’ 7-gram bags come in a retro cassette tape mylar. Sheesh. (Courtesy Death Row Cannabis)

Up next, Snoop Dogg is the king of cannabis, which means anything attached to his name is nothing less than the best. With the West Coast legend recently acquiring the entire Death Row Records catalog, it was only right to launch his weed brand of the same name.

Introducing Death Row Cannabis’ “E-Sies” line, created with the everyday stoner in mind. Clocking in at 7 grams, this bag offers more bang for your buck while maintaining the same quality, for those who consume more often than not. “E-Sides” serves as an homage to his critically-acclaimed debut album Doggystyle. The cassette tapes that featured an “A” and “E” side—reminding folks of Snoop’s origin in Eastside Long Beach.

“E-Sides” come in a cassette tape-themed mylar bag, taking you right back to the 90’s.

Vic Mensa & 93Boyz: Loud Gummies

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has always been one to give back to the community, and he continues to do so via his cannabis brand called 93 Boyz. He has the first Black-owned cannabis brand in the city of Chicago. Moreover, 93 Boyz has mastered the art of pairing top-shelf genetics with Vic’s uplifting vision.

Their newest product arrives in the form of edibles, aka Loud Gummies. These high-decibel infused gummies come in four flavors: Rawberry Kiwi, Lemonsteeze, Fruity Cereal Milk, and Juicy Peach. Each pack contains five gummies dosed at 20mg of THC each.

The packaging and concept pay homage to Jamaican sound system culture and the creativity of their speaker arrangements.

Wiz Khalifa & Khalifa Kush: Point Breeze

There’s something about being able to smoke the same weed that Wiz is smoking, that makes Khalifa Kush that much better.

On March 7th, Khalifa Kush will launch their newest strain called Point Breeze, dropping exclusively at STIIIZY California stores. Mixed with KK x Gastro Pop, the name pays homage to the Pittsburgh neighborhood where it all started ( and where the company is still based today).

“This one is special,” says DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush, “Wiz handed out 100 samples to attendees of Hall of Flowers a few months back for a smoking session, and everyone left with a smile on their face, floating on a cloud.”

Point Breeze is a mix of grape bubblegum and classic diesel fuel, equipped with a unique berry candy aroma straight from its GastroPop lineage. In addition, the packaging is inspired by the biggest, slowest-moving fish in the sea: the whale shark.

(Courtesy Studenglass)

B-Real x Dr. Greenthumbs: All in One Disposable

(Courtesy Dr. Greenthumbs)

We all know B-Real loves his joints, but what if you can’t roll up?

The legendary Cypress Hill frontman recently launched his new All in One Disposable vape, under his cannabis brand Dr. Greenthumbs. “Hello, my name is Dr. Greenthumb!”

The disposable vape features a sleek and discreet look with its signature matte green finish, the white logo font & a see-through cutout of the head that allows you to see the oil.

It’s live resin and available in a variety of different strains, based directly on the flowers that his supporters favored the most. The vape is available at The Flower Shop locations in Arizona, and various dispensaries throughout the state (arriving soon to California and other states).

Seth Rogen x Houseplant: Drink

(Courtesy Houseplant)

Finally, we all love Seth Rogen as an actor, but we love him as a cannabis connoisseur as well!

Houseplant was started by Seth and Evan Goldberg with the intent to revolutionize the way people consume their weed. With a vast product line including ashtrays, grinders, papers, merch, and more, it was only right they launched this newest product: THC-infused sparkling waters.

With only 3mg of THC per serving, these beverages come in four flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Black Cherry, and Blackberry. They contain all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and zero calories, retailing for $19.99 per four-pack. Find them in select markets at national retailer, Total Wine & More, and on their website.

“At Houseplant, our approach has always been to create the products we wish existed—and to do so with the highest standards,” said Houseplant Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Mohr. “It has been thrilling to innovate with THC beverages, creating a drink that’s both accessible in strength and convenient, in a familiar, smoke-free format. For experienced consumers, it’s an exciting new option and for the THC-curious, it’s a welcome entry point.”

And that’s your celeb weed 2025 roundup, check back for new additions.