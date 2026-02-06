Recommendations on the best weed products for Valentine’s Day 2026 are made by Leafly Picks editors after firsthand tests, extensive research, and internal debate. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Love is in the air, and so is the dankness of top-tier bud. The Leafly Picks team has been doing what we do best: testing, tasting, and swooning our way through the weed world to uncover the most delightful products for the season of love. From THC-infused indulgences to accessories dressed up in pinks and reds, these are the picks that made us blush.

You’ll find everything from date-night standouts like Ellora’s margarita-esque THC-infused spirit alternative and the sexy (and effective!) Pleasure Set from Foria, to cute, gift-worthy gear like PAX’s new PINK CRUSH MINI and oh-so romantic rose petal cones from Zig-Zag.

If you’re shopping for your canna-friendly sweetheart, or stocking up on self-love, you’re in the right place. Consider this your Valentine’s Day cheat sheet, curated with love by Leafly Picks.

Ellora THC-Infused Spirit Alternative 5mg per serving | 85mg per bottle This THC-infused spirit alternative from Ellora has earned its way to the top of my NA rotation, starting as a Dry January substitution but ending up as a straight-up weekend go-to. The high is buoyant and giggly, an effects experience that’d fit perfectly on a sweet date night when you want to gush over your partner. Its agave sweetness makes it akin to a bar margarita, with a lightness and tartness that gives lemonade, too. I liked it best on the rocks, but it does great mixed with seltzer. And I was impressed by how quickly the high came on! $50.00 at Crescent Canna →

Foria Pleasure Set Meeting up with your partner(s) or flying solo this V-Day? The Pleasure Set from Fiora has everything you need for a romance, except the mood lighting. The set bundles together three of Fiora’s top CBD products: the Awaken Arousal Oil, Intimacy Sex Oil, and a pack of four Intimacy Melts. Their elegant, plant-based formula is specially formulated to enhance your ability to ease into pleasure, letting you focus on the natural intimacy of the moment. Each individual product is an award-winner in its own right, and bundling them together makes this set a can’t-miss addition to your toy box. starting from $70.40 at Foria →

Kiva Dark Chocolate 10mg THC per serving There’s no mistaking it; Kiva does chocolate like nobody else. This dark chocolate bar is 57% sustainably-sourced dark chocolate, a ridiculous sum that rivals the stuff coming out of your favorite craft chocolatier. It features 100mg of THC that’s easily divided into perfect 10mg pieces for a Goldilocks-sized dose. If you’re going to bring chocolate home to your Valentine, show you really care with the kind that makes you high. shop at a dispensary near you

White Truffle Looking for the right arousing strain to heat things up with your honey this Valentine’s Day? Truffles are a food of decadence, and White Truffle will make you feel fancy, “happy, tingly and horny,” per a pleased Leafly reviewer. It’s actually a pheno of Gorilla Butter (Peanut Butter Breath x Original Glue), with a serious savory nose that’ll make you moan umami. shop White Truffle

Cycling Frog Pomegranate THC Spritz 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per serving I keep a close eye on the limited releases from Cycling Frog, partially because, yes, it is my job, but honestly, because they’re just that good. This new THC spritz is a kiss of pomegranate sweetness that’s bubbly and tart and balanced. It’s the perfect thing to kick off the evening with on date night or any night, really, with a quick onset 1:1 THC:CBD high that’s social and easy-going. starting from $27.99 at Cycling Frog →

Zig-Zag Rose Cones Ummm, hello, romance?! Nothing says lovers like sharing a post-coital joint, and Zig-Zag just took the ritual to new heights with their Mini-Rose Cones. Made from actual, naturally grown rosebuds, these cones are dramatically red and elegant, and still smoke with the quality you’d expect from Zags. They pack well and smoke evenly, and now they’re the basis of your new hopeless romantic persona *sigh*. $9.99 at Zig-Zag →

PAX MINI PINK CRUSH The PAX MINI is a fantastic dry herb vape, period. You can read about why we chose it as one of the 8 best here. But let’s talk about this new PINK CRUSH colorway. Cute!! So cute. If you need a nice gift for your canna-loving honey, this is it. $150.00 at PAX →

Dad Grass Weedhearts Dad Stash No one does vintage vibes quite like Dad Grass. Their low-dose, throwback hemp pre-rolls are some of my very favorite to recommend; the quality of the flower and the experience of the smoke is nearly peerless. But they always take it up one more notch with packaging that makes these joints natural gifts, and ones you want to have on hand purely for the cool factor. Dad Grass makes these special “stash” sleeves for a touch of well-designed discretion, and these vintage candy heart sleeves scream “be mine!” starting from $29.60 at Dad Grass →

Valentine’s Candy Heart Pipe A glass hand pipe is one of those things that makes sense if you’re a tasteful stoner to have a little collection of, so you can bring out the one that matches the mood properly. Empire Glassworks has the good stuff; it’s one of the only online glass shops whose quality stands up to the one in your neighborhood, which tracks since their pieces are almost always handmade. This hand-crafted little cutie makes a great V-Day gift, or a gift for yourself if you’re a real lover. $24.50 at Empire Glassworks →

Purple Churro THCA flower 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g | 30.184 % THCA THCA flower cannasseurs looking to get date-night lifted need look no further: Lucky Elk, per usual, has the hookup with Purple Churro. It brings a clear-headed calm that’s present and embodied, with the kind of relaxing melt that gets you in the mood for love. It smokes with a vanilla sweetness that’s rich and comforting like the special dessert after a fancy dinner out, but the vibes are all call the cab, and let’s get home. starting from $14.00 at Lucky Elk →

