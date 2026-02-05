Good news, sweet-tooth havers. The best of the best THC chocolates are better than ever, and there’s more varietyto boot. It doesn’t matter if you prefer milk, dark, white, or something else entirely; there’s a weed chocolate indulgence that’ll brighten your day, soothe your night, and give you a lovely high at any time. Where before we’d be stuck with a selection of homemade pot brownies that almost didn’t taste like ground skunk, these days, weed chocolate aficionados have enough options to make a Parisian chocolatier jealous.

We’ve got a selection of standout THC chocolates here that’ll get your taste buds buzzing along with your brain, so let’s not waste any time and get to the good stuff and look at the best weed chocolates of 2026.

A quick look at the best weed chocolates of 2026

Best overall THC chocolate: Dark Chocolate by Kiva

Best white THC chocolate: Strawberry Cheesecake White Chocolate Bar by Simply Crafted

Best bite-sized THC chocolate: 1:1 Milk Chocolate Mini Bar by Grön

Best THC chocolate with peanut butter: Peanut Butter 40mg by Crescent Canna

Best THC chocolate with almonds: Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee by Mindy’s Edibles

Best THC chocolate brownies: Chocolate Brownies by Cycling Frog

Best THC chocolate with mint: Dark Chocolate Peppermint Chocos by Jams

Best overall THC chocolate: Kiva

Dark Chocolate There’s no mistaking it; Kiva does chocolate like nobody else. Their chocolate bars are simply a cut above the vast majority of the industry, using premium ingredients and genuine craftsmanship to make chocolate that tastes so good, the THC is just a bonus. This dark chocolate bar is 57% sustainably-sourced dark chocolate, a ridiculous sum that rivals the stuff coming out of your favorite craft chocolatier. It features 100mg of THC that is easily divided into perfect 10mg pieces for a goldilocks sized dose, ideal for a variety of consumers. shop at a dispensary near you →

Best white THC chocolate: Simply Crafted

Strawberry Cheesecake White Chocolate Bar While white chocolate can be polarizing (we’re all for it, but we must acknowledge the controversy), there’s no debating the quality of these Strawberry Cheescake White Chocolate Bars. You want creamy? You better believe Simply Crafted can deliver; these bites are smoother and more luscious than any other you’re likely to find. Each bite has 5mg of hemp-derived THC, and you can even get them shipped to your door so you’re never without your new favorite treats for long. $15.00 at Simply Crafted→

Best bite-sized THC chocolate: Grön

1:1 Milk Chocolate Mini Bar Sometimes, pounding a whole chocolate bar just isn’t practical. For all of those situations, there’s Grön. whose 1:1 CBG:THC Mini Milk Chocolate Bar is the perfect midday boost that gives you a jolt of euphoria and energy wrapped up in a delightful bite. Including 10mg of energy-enhancing CBG is the secret that makes these the ideal 3 p.m. companion; it’ll give you the extra oomph that you need to power through the day without inviting a caffeine crash. They’re even fair trade and gluten-free! Get a pack for your desk drawer today. shop at a dispensary near you →

Best THC chocolate with peanut butter: Crescent Canna

Peanut Butter 40mg Delights Chocolate and peanut butter go together better than writers and overused cliches, so we’re sure we don’t need to sell you on the concept of these chocolate peanut butter bites from the folks at Crescent Canna. They call these bite-sized treats “Delights”, and we’re inclined to agree with their choice of words. Just try and keep the smile off your face when the premium chocolate and peanut butter touch your tongue; if you somehow manage that, then you can be sure that the 40mg of THC in each piece will get you giggling. If you’re a consumer with a high tolerance who tends to scoff at edibles, get a pack of these.

$45.00 at Crescent Canna→

Best THC chocolate with almonds: Mindy’s Edibles

Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee This Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee is a bit of a misnomer; there’s actually milk chocolate mixed in with the two types of dark chocolate that make up this bar from Mindy’s Edibles. That’s not all, either; caramel and rich toffee are also mixed in. The Mindy in Mindy’s Edibles is James Beard award-winning chef Mindy Segal, a culinary powerhouse who takes to creating the confections available from her brand with the same skill and gusto that earned her the prestigious honor in the first place and earned this bar on our list of the best weed chocolates. If you can’t get enough of chocolate with a bit of crunch, then Mindy’s got you covered. shop at a dispensary near you →

Best THC chocolate brownies: Cycling Frog

Chocolate Brownies Virtually nothing in cannabis has come as far as the weed brownie. From the bad old days of dry and skunky, we’ve come to these delectable treats from the team at Cycling Frog. These are soft, chewy, incredibly chocolatey little bites that you probably would not realize included any cannabis products until the incredibly potent 50mg of THC begins to hit. This high level of quality is just par for the course at Cycling Frog, who have proven themselves masters of flavor time and again. $49.99 at Cycling Frog→

Best THC chocolate with mint: Jams

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Chocos A cool, crisp bit of mint in dark chocolate is one of our team’s favorite flavors, so you can imagine how thrilled we are about these Dark Chocolate Peppermint Chocos from the crew over at Jams. They’re one of the best weed chocolates because they’re completely free of any chemical aftertaste due to their reliance on premium cacao, and the peppermint is clear and chilly to fog your breath. Pro tip: let one 5mg square melt into your cup of morning coffee for an impromptu chocolate peppermint mocha and start your day with one of the tastiest wake and bake sections you’ll be likely to experience. shop at a dispensary near you →

Why you can trust Leafly Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Morgan Rosendale: Branded Content Editor

Morgan Rosendale is a Seattle-based writer, editor, and lover of all things cannabis. She’s been with Leafly since 2022, where she works as the site’s Branded Content Editor. She spends her time writing about and researching the wide and wonderful world of weed, surfacing innovative brands and products that treat both cannabis and the consumer with respect. She has been writing professionally for nearly a decade, primarily covering food and wine before her time at Leafly. You can often spot her at the movie theatre or smoking Super Lemon Haze out of the weirdest bong she can find.

