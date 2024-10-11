Biskante—Alien Labs, California, fall 2024

95 points out of 100

Price: $55/eighth but varies

Top-shelf California brand Alien Labs powers into the fall and winter season with undeniably awesome indoor Biskante—one of their core strains.

Biskante is a cross of Melonade x Biscotti. It brings together Lemon Tree, Original Z, and the cookies strain Biscotti into one package. You get the lemon and tropical candy but also the gassy back of the Biscotti.

The nugs are on the average size, but we aren’t complaining. Those Z x cookie terps jump out of the jar and the bud is perfectly dried and cured. Biskante leans a tad sativa, the jar says. The tropical lemon and watermelon really comes out on the smoke. This is some splurge smoke to enjoy life with.