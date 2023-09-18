Leafly surveys budtenders this fall to award the best strains and brands in each legalization state. On Oct. 20, we’ll give out $1,000 checks to three budtenders who responded. Strain and brand awards on Dec. 8. (Leafly)

Are you all about that omakase life? It’s a Japanese word meaning, “I’ll leave it up to you.” When you order sushi omakase—you’re leaving it up to the chef to pick what’s best for your plate.

We here at Leafly want to go omakase on America’s best cannabis and brands.

So starting today for the next few weeks, Leafly surveys America’s almighty budtenders for the best strain in their state, and the best flower brand.

On International Budtender Day, Oct. 20, we’ll give away three (3) $1,000 checks to budtenders who responded to the survey.

And on Dec. 8, we’ll announce the strains and brands that won Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2023 awards, as part of our Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 package.

Why a Budtenders’ Choice?

Why not? Budtenders are clutch: they transfer the THC from the production engine of the cannabis industry to millions of retail smokers.

With more than 23 legal states, upwards of 5,000 stores across the country, and more than 10,000 brands—cannabis shopping feels confusing.

Budtenders cut through the noise to help you find the next hype flower flavor, or the right edible to help you cope with pain or get a good night’s sleep.

How does Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2023 work?

Here are the steps.

We’re asking budtenders to shout out the favorite strain of their state, as well as their favorite flower producer. The survey should take less than a minute. Budtenders—let us know what strains and growers deserve the kudos in your state in the survey below. We’ll hand out $1,000 checks—to three budtenders chosen at random from survey respondents—live on International Budtender Day Oct. 20 on our socials. We’ll announce the strains and brands that win a Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2023 award on Dec. 8.

Please pass the survey to the left

America’s smokers depend on you, budtender!

Get other budtenders to add their Budtenders’ Choice 2023 by following or sharing this QR code.

This is a QR code linking to the Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2023 survey.

Got questions? Don’t we all. Email us and we’ll get them answered.