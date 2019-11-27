Leafly Canada holiday gift guide: Presents from $25-$50

You’re trying to step it up a bit and show your cannabis-friendly buds that you know what’s up, right?

The presents here show some consideration on your end, and lend a bit of panache to the intermediate consumer’s accessories collection. Check out these elegant storage, burning, and rolling offerings from some of Canada’s favourite cannabis brands.



F8 by 48North Grace (Burn) pipe/incense holder

This chic pipe from 48North allows you to burn a bowl for a quick session, then doubles as an incense holder if you want to perfume your space with another scent afterwards. This gift is perfect for the aromatically inclined, just make sure to clean the bowl between functions.

F8 by 48North Grace (Burn), $35

Studio A-OK spoon pipe

For the friend who’s into party tricks, this perfectly serviceable pipe stands up straight on the flat end of its bowl, doubling as an attractive objet d’art.

Studio A-OK Big Spoon Two Tone Green, $34

BRNT Malua jar

It looks like marble, but it’s crafted from durable concrete, ensuring this pretty weed container will be used for years to come.

BRNT Malua jar, $35

Canada Puffin Muskoka Rolling Tray

Handcrafted from Canadian maple wood, this distinctive tray features a beveled trough, making it easy to sweep away errant nug crumbs while rolling—and just as easy to gather them up again for the next roll.

Canada Puffin Muskoka Rolling Tray, $39

Tweed Sherlock Pipe

Sherlock Holmes once asked Watson to “Look up to the sky and tell me what you see” and this Sherlock pipe invites old-school puffers to do the same. The hearty smoke chamber will provide a great pull—and perhaps some thoughtful, starry contemplation.

Tweed Sherlock Pipes, $30

Tokyo Smoke Abscent Banker Bag

For the cannabis buff with a tendency to travel high and low with their stash, consider this odour-blocking storage bag with activated carbon lining. The smell-proofing is especially convenient for those funky roaches and well-worn pipes.

Tokyo Smoke Abscent Banker Bag, $35

Leaff grinder

Held together with powerful magnets, this 4-piece grinder from Vancouver’s Leaff offers a smooth, frictionless grind. It also includes a kief-catcher and pollen scraper, so no precious trichomes go to waste.

Leaff grinder, $49