Cat Piff—The Papermill Cannabis Co., Maine, fall 2024

90 points out of 100

Price: $35/eighth but varies

When talking about quintessential East Coast flavors, one must mention Cuban Black Haze, or Piff.

Now that much of the East Coast lives in a world where we don’t have to hide in alleys to smoke, producers like Papermill Cannabis Co in Maine are acting on their nostalgia and imagination with their genetics.

Papermill is one of the winningest longest-running growers of Piff crosses such as Lavender Piff, Midnight Mass, and Piff Coast 3, and other old-school flavors such as ’87 Lem OG and Sour Diesel. But Cat Piff takes the bake for best presentation of old-school genetics with new-school tech. His 2nd place trophy for Cat Piff live rosin backs this up

Cat Piff is Papermill’s in-house pollination and selection of 707 Seedbank’s NorCal version of Cat Piss x Purple Manguito from Piff Coast Seeds, both of which were also selected from seed hunts in-house.

“The NorCal Cat Piss [was] so squatty and the internal spacing such that you couldn’t fit a piece of paper between them. It’s really hard to grow, and even Purple Urkle goes way past what the Cat Piss does,” said Joel of Papermill.

“But it has a crazy smell that I thought would go well with haze. Purple Manguito [Mango Haze x Harlem Dreams] is a large towering plant that puts out a lot of resin. Cat Piff looks like the Manguito but with Cat Piss and Piff features.”

Overall, the mango pine and dryer sheets flavor translates to an energizing and floaty effect with no crash or raciness.

In flower, the Cat Piff looks denser and rounder than your average Piff and the nose hits as Mango over pine and dryer sheets. The potency is solid, but Papermill claims the hash is where it really shines, and despite the lower than 1% yields, the effect is a “10x soaring high” over the flower, according to Joel who also described the oil almost like degreaser through the bubble bags. Overall, the mango pine and dryer sheets flavor translates to an energizing and floaty effect with no crash or raciness. It’s the type of strain that draw crowds of all ages, and represents the East Coast with its best foot forward. —Max Blickstein