Black Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that blends Colombian Black, Colombian Gold, and Purple Haze. It is known for its deep purple buds that are so dark they appear almost black. Black Haze has an earthy flavor profile, highlighted by woody notes and complemented with sweet hints of berries and cherries. The effects of Black Haze are relaxing with an elevated mood perfect for unwinding and won’t stop you from staying active.
