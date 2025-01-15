97 points out of 100

Price: $55/a package of thirty gummies (1500mg CB total)

If there are two things that I generally avoid when it comes to CBD gummies, it’s THC-free products and a Tropical Punch flavor. Yet against the odds, the good folks at Colorado’s Extract Labs have crafted a fully THC-free Tropical Punch gummy that has quickly become one of my favorite CBD products of all time.

CBD products tend to work most effectively when they contain trace amounts of naturally-occurring THC (0.3% is the legal limit) and other cannabinoids. Yet for low-tolerance consumers like myself, even that little bit of THC can interfere with my ability to stay focused. Extract’s gummy—each one contains 50 milligrams of pure CBD—doesn’t do that. It calms the nerves and eliminates stress. Morning, noon, or night, it does exactly what I want it to do, and nothing more.

As for the flavor, I find that tropical punch gummies tend to taste like Kool-Aid—synthetic and overpowering. Extract’s tropical punch gummy, however, tickles your taste buds without walloping you with a monster sugar blast.

As you’ll notice, these gummies ain’t cheap. But in my book, they’re worth every penny.

Note: Since Extract Labs’ products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through their website and have them shipped to your home.