97 points out of 100
Price: $55/a package of thirty gummies (1500mg CB total)
If there are two things that I generally avoid when it comes to CBD gummies, it’s THC-free products and a Tropical Punch flavor. Yet against the odds, the good folks at Colorado’s Extract Labs have crafted a fully THC-free Tropical Punch gummy that has quickly become one of my favorite CBD products of all time.
CBD products tend to work most effectively when they contain trace amounts of naturally-occurring THC (0.3% is the legal limit) and other cannabinoids. Yet for low-tolerance consumers like myself, even that little bit of THC can interfere with my ability to stay focused. Extract’s gummy—each one contains 50 milligrams of pure CBD—doesn’t do that. It calms the nerves and eliminates stress. Morning, noon, or night, it does exactly what I want it to do, and nothing more.
As for the flavor, I find that tropical punch gummies tend to taste like Kool-Aid—synthetic and overpowering. Extract’s tropical punch gummy, however, tickles your taste buds without walloping you with a monster sugar blast.
As you’ll notice, these gummies ain’t cheap. But in my book, they’re worth every penny.
Note: Since Extract Labs’ products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through their website and have them shipped to your home.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.