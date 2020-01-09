CBDStrains & products CBD Spotlight: Dr. Phillips Formulations Presented By Dr. Phillips Formulations January 9, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Courtesy of Dr. Phillips Formulations)

This article is brought to you by Dr. Phillips Formulations, making CBD products with safety and care.

Dr. Phillips interest in providing CBD was fueled by his background in medicine and deep consideration for the quality of products that consumers were using to feel well. He traveled across the United States to inspect facilities, then built his own to custom standards.

Dr. Phillips Formulations manufactures their products in an FDA-inspected, food-grade facility using certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Their internationally-certified non-GMO (IGEN) CBD is the end product of a vertically- integrated operation in Kentucky, which uses organic farming practices and a label verification system, so consumers can feel a sense of trust in their CBD products.

Dr. Phillips brings over 20 years of medical experience to the world of CBD and vitamins with proprietary formulations that combine pure, high-quality ingredients with the knowledge of a board-certified physician.

CBD product highlights

Muscle and Joint Relief Cream

What consumers should consider: Dr. Phillip’s Formulations muscle and joint relief cream is FDA approved for its four active ingredient topical analgesics. With the added bonus of CBD, it’s commonly used to help manage painful muscles, joints, and even nerve pain. Eucalyptus, camphor, menthol, and methyl salicylate deliver a refreshing tingle to support pain relief in acute areas.

Fruit Chews

What consumers should consider: Dr. Phillips’ organic fruit chews come in three flavors including wild berry, orange cream, and strawberry. Each chew is 10mg of CBD and contains no THC. They are a convenient way to get a dose of CBD along with your morning vitamins or throughout the day for breakthrough symptoms.

CBD Oil

What consumers should consider: With flavors like cherry, orange creamsicle, and cool mint, this 750 mg CBD tincture is kosher, gluten-free, and vegan. The child-resistant dropper is marked in 0.25mL increments to permit accurate CBD dosing per serving, and the formula is naturally sweetened with stevia for a sweeter taste.

Research and development

What’s next for Dr. Phillips’ product research and development?

“We are in the process of completing our triple terpene gel caps with limonene, caryophyllene, and humulene,” says Dr. Phillips. “Each dose will contain 25mg of CBD and ~200mg of each terpene featured in our proprietary terpene formula. It’s one of the most potent on the market, created to help CBD consumers experience a synergistic effect between terpenes and cannabinoids while staying THC-free.”