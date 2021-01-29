 Loading…

Checking out the G Pen Roam portable vaporizer

Grenco Science
Presented By Grenco Science January 29, 2021

Leafly unboxes the G Pen Roam all-in-one portable vaporizer

In the video above, Ruben from Leafly dives in to show you what’s up with the sleek and sturdy Roam.

Opening the G Pen box, you’ll first see the super-durable hemp travel case. Unzipping the hemp case, you’ll find all the goodies inside: a G Pen tool, a charging cable, and the Roam.

The unit has a rechargeable and rapid-charging lithium-ion battery and a full-quartz tank with protective housing. All of this slides apart so you can access the glass hydrotube (hello, filtration) topped with a soft silicone mouthpiece.

Related
All the places you can G Pen Roam

To use the Roam, all you have to do is lift up the quartz cover, load concentrate into the tank, and flip it closed. Turning on the Roam, you can set your temperature anywhere from 400 up to 800 degrees and choose to heat on demand or tap twice to automatically heat to temp. The Roam heats up in seconds, and you’re ready to go.

Check out Gpen.com to find the G Pen Roam portable vaporizer and more.

Grenco Science
Presented by Grenco Science

