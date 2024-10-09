Crunch Berriez—Backpack Boyz, CA, fall 2024

95 points out of 100
Price: $70/eighth but varies
If there were one breeder to epitomize “every brand’s favorite breeder” it would be Fiya Farmer. Release after release, he’s brought high-end flavors that check every box you can imagine among the things us serious stoners hold dear.
Crunch Berriez is a strain almost a half-decade in the making and according to Fiya Farmer a long time coming after crossing generations of his keeper selections. The actual quality of the flower goes far beyond the hype, and this strain combines Zangria, Gelonade, Billy Kimber OG and Georgia Pie. Crunch Berriez smells like Crunch Berries. In the spirit of going balls to the wall, this five-way collab is packaged in a die-cut bag and embossed-type cereal box to lock in the motif. Fiya Farmer was worried this would be just a gimmick, but not all gimmicks are created equal and reducing this to just a gimmick is simply not true.
“When I hunted it, it named itself,” said breeder Fiya Farmer. This collab featured the brands Backpack Boyz, 5Points, and Doja Pak who hunted the parents in the lineage, as well as The Finest Farms, who has been running 100-light rooms of elite genetics for years. Fiya Farmer “triple-checked” with all the people involved. Everyone agreed the selection essentially marketed itself.
The selection is as flavor-forward as it is shockingly potent. The berry cereal flavor is also a bit more mentholated and gassy than the smell is, and leaves a welcome halitosis aftertaste.
If you’re looking for “treat yourself” weed, this is certainly it, but Fiya Farmer also released this strain as a cut, so be on the lookout for this on the menu of your hometown hero.—Max Blickstein
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.