Crunch Berriez—Backpack Boyz, CA, fall 2024

95 points out of 100

Price: $70/eighth but varies

If there were one breeder to epitomize “every brand’s favorite breeder” it would be Fiya Farmer. Release after release, he’s brought high-end flavors that check every box you can imagine among the things us serious stoners hold dear.

Crunch Berriez is a strain almost a half-decade in the making and according to Fiya Farmer a long time coming after crossing generations of his keeper selections. The actual quality of the flower goes far beyond the hype, and this strain combines Zangria, Gelonade, Billy Kimber OG and Georgia Pie. Crunch Berriez smells like Crunch Berries. In the spirit of going balls to the wall, this five-way collab is packaged in a die-cut bag and embossed-type cereal box to lock in the motif. Fiya Farmer was worried this would be just a gimmick, but not all gimmicks are created equal and reducing this to just a gimmick is simply not true.

“When I hunted it, it named itself,” said breeder Fiya Farmer. This collab featured the brands Backpack Boyz, 5Points, and Doja Pak who hunted the parents in the lineage, as well as The Finest Farms, who has been running 100-light rooms of elite genetics for years. Fiya Farmer “triple-checked” with all the people involved. Everyone agreed the selection essentially marketed itself.

The selection is as flavor-forward as it is shockingly potent. The berry cereal flavor is also a bit more mentholated and gassy than the smell is, and leaves a welcome halitosis aftertaste.

If you’re looking for “treat yourself” weed, this is certainly it, but Fiya Farmer also released this strain as a cut, so be on the lookout for this on the menu of your hometown hero.—Max Blickstein