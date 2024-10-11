Golden Pineapple—Phat Panda, California, fall 2024

87 points out of 100

Price: $40/eighth but varies

A sativa revival is a’brewin’ in California. Witness this big bag from Phat Panda that smells bright and jacky with terpinolene. Leafly lists Golden Pineapple as Golden Goat x Pineapple Kush, and that tracks:

it’s golden

pineapple-y

with that filled-up energy bar to match.

These smaller green nugs are medium-density, more spongy than sticky, with that really classic jack terp—the Rolling Stones of terp profiles.

Hand-trimmed, pesticide-free, and a value-buy. Suggested activities include litter removal on your street with your headphones bumpin’ something knocking. Think global, act local.

Phat Panda is a large-scale indoor grower in Washington whose brand has come down to California—welcome, Phat Panda.