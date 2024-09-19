Heavy Eye—Cookies, Illinois, Winter 2024

88 points out of 100

Price: $75 /eighth

If you’re in the market for a heavy-hitting indica, Cookies hits the mark with Heavy Eye. The buds dance in orange hairs and glistened with white trichomes, and the smell has a strong, gassy punch. Heavy Eye comes from the lineage of (Leafly’s 2022 Strain of the Year) Jealousy x Kush Mints. This strain was grown by the high-quality team at Revolution.

When I hit the bong, the strain’s rich flavor hit me immediately: It wasn’t too strong but carried a pleasant undertone of mint that I found refreshing on my exhales. After a few minutes of consumption, I felt a strong sense of euphoria, like someone had wrapped the fuzziest blanket around my brain. I felt tingly, had the munchies, and deeply enjoyed a bad movie. I will be reaching for this one again.