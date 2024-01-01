stock photo similar to Heavy Eye
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Heavy Eye

Heavy Eye is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Kush Mints. Heavy Eye, as its name suggests, imparts a stony head high with a calm euphoria. This strain smells earthy with hints of menthol and diesel; smoking helps open up a floral flavor. Heavy Eyes has the signature chunky, oblong Cookies buds in dark purple and green, with thick orange hairs and an intense trichome sheen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavy Eye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Heavy Eye

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Heavy Eye products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Heavy Eye near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.