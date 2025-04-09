The best vape cart for you has never been more personal. Whether it’s a specific strain, extraction method, or device—the vape world keeps blooming.

The country has gone solventless and ‘all-in-one’—so the hash has never been more pure, potent, flavorful, and easy to use. Just sip it to rip it.

From Kalya in California to 22 Red in Arizona to fresh live rosin dabs in New York—here are some top extracts to look for this April.

Nationally available Leafly’s top 3 THCA vape carts of 2025

Kalya all-in-one

Firstly, California’s extract leader Kalya brings their attention to detail with an all-in-one that hits like a dab and has all the taste and smell of flower. All-in-ones are the choice for 420ing on the go and low-pro. We see Gak Bucket, Guava Z and Sticky Papaya all-in-ones from Kalya on dispensary shelves. See also: Errl Hill’s new fast-selling live resin all-in-ones.

Raw Garden Sprout

(Courtesy Raw Garden)

Secondly, Central California mega-oil croppers Raw Garden refine their vape experience again with the small, new Sprout units that fit completely in the palm of your hand. The new all-in-one units are made of newer, leak-resistant plastics, unlike older vapes. Raw Garden grows under the sun in Buellton, CA and has a massive library of seeds and strains. We see Sour Peach, Watermelon Kush, Yuzu Viper, and PB Souffle from them. These aren’t chemical bottled flavors—they’re the real deal fresh from the fields.

Friendly Farms Whitethorn Rose cart

Thirdly, This custom cart from Friendly Farms sells out quickly in limited runs of 800 to 1200 units. Whitethorn Rose is a super-coveted variety from Huckleberry Hill Farms that’s blown many away with its old-school cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG, and pleasant sativa hybrid effects.

22Red Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Vape

Fourthly, over in Arizona, 22Red joins the solventless all-in-one wave with 4 new vapes: 2 hybrids, one indica and one sativa. 22Red’s new hash pens use primo ice-water hash rosin. The low-heat, 0.5-gram device is dual-chamber for both flavor and clouds. Strains are: BCC x Jealousy (50/50 Hybrid); Hi Octane (50/50 Hybrid), L.A. Banana Cake #5 (Indica Dominant), and Hawaiian Dream (Sativa Dominant). Now at Curaleaf dispensaries across Arizona.

Gary Fumes rosin

Gary Payton x Candy Fumes. (Courtesy Lower Left Organics)

Making a stand for the 2-gram bucket in Oregon’s dispensary scene, Lower Left Organics has a superb in-house variety of Candy Fumez. Crossing it with Gary Payton just makes for more of that sweet, doughy gas that seed banks and breeders all say is on the start of a big wave.

Peach Delish

Even straight out of the fridge, this smells like a can full of peaches. Bo’s Nose Knows told us the (Topanga Pure Kush x TK x Peach) female was a larfy plant with “no production value but the sandiest peach terps you’ve ever smelled.” To create Peach Delish, he crossed it with a male of Archive Seed Bank’s Oishii (Flavor Pack x Moonbow 112).

Muha Meds Piatella Concentrate

(Courtesy Muha Meds)

Try out Muha Meds’ take on the latest hash craze: “piatella.” Coming out of Barcelona in the Catalonia region of Spain, piatella starts with fresh frozen flower that is then made into ice-cold water hash, and worked into something the consistency of thick cake. Specifically, Muha Meds has five strains that guarantee a 5-star 4/20 experience.

Natty Rems Triangle Kush x Fruity OG live resin

Colorado’s standout hash brand Natty Rems keeps you a mile high in Denver this 420 with their live resin disposable line on the top shelf. Fresh this season, some Triangle Kush x Fruity OG for all the lemon, pine, syrup and dankness you can handle on the go.

Dank Czar Grape Spritzer all in one

Washington top-shelf all-in-one vape producer Dank Czar stays on-trend this 420 with their live rosin Grape Spritzer vape. That’s a cross of Leafly Strain of the Year Dosidos and the super-star Grape Pie, usually held for the reserve live rosin line. You can get it squished into a cart built for water hash vaping on the go.

Revolution Tales & Travels vape

Illinois gets into the 420 spirit with the top-selling Revolution brand Tales & Travels vape. It’s small but mighty, convenient and discreet, as well as rechargeable and ready-to-use. They come in more than a dozen flavors like Berry Cherry, Blue Raz, and Strawberry Guava.

710 Labs The Sweeties #7 Live Rosin Disposable

(Courtesy 710 Labs)

Operating in multiple states at the highest levels of the game, 710 Labs keeps the team small and will trash anything less than superb work. If you’re going to be walking around Michigan on 420 it’s hard to do better than a 710 Labs live rosin disposable, starting with The Sweeties #7. 710 Labs grows indoors to exacting standards, then extracts and fills carts with the same perfectionism. They’re $70 a pop in competitive Michigan, because nice hash ain’t cheap and cheap hash ain’t nice.

Timeless Kristofferson San Pablo

(Courtesy Timeless)

The latest graffiti artist collaboration for 420 vaping comes from Timeless vapes and Kristofferson San Pablo. San Pablo designed a limited-edition vaporizer flip case and battery combo, showing his signature style of graffiti aesthetics, pop culture, and personal storytelling. San Pablo’s vaporizer flip case and battery combo is now available in dispensaries across AZ, CA, OK, OH, MO, NJ, and IL as well as online at www.alwaystimeless.com.

Nyce New York’s Golden Sands rosin AIO

Nyce is new on the New York market, and quite mysterious. Their website gives little away, but their products say a lot all on their own. Their focus? Solventless vape and concentrates with zesty, savory strains from proven breeders. Golden Sands comes from the geniuses of Humboldt Seed Company, with a stony indica trifecta of GMO x Kashmir OG x BlackBerry Kush. In a vape, this means it’s a pain zapper paired with a cycle of your brain in the washing machine—don’t fight the feeling! Golden Sands was specifically bred for hash, and even without the temperature controls of a battery, this AIO allows for both big blinker rips and casual sipping, with classic pine tree, garlic, and even floral terps that don’t sour with time. -Amelia Williams

Happy Cabbage Grape Bubblegum 6-star rosin

Finally, Happy Cabbage Farms mastered their craft in the Pacific Northwest, with a line of rosin, hash, gummies, and vapes in Oregon and Washington. It seems like dabs are finally building momentum in New York, with more and more options, from sugars to resins to rosins, on shelves every month. Happy Cabbage brought their best with their 6-star Grape Bubblegum rosin—a whole cookie jar with (Cake Mints x Platinum GSC) x Gelato GMO with a surprisingly fruity and caramel undercurrent. This isn’t as sedating as it seems, with an unusual kind of whimsy accompanying a social, worryless high. -Amelia Williams

In conclusion, be sure to add one of America’s best vape carts, or pods, or dabs to your lineup this 420, and have fun out there.