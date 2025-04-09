Set aside your negativity bias for a sec—America’s cannabis flowers of 420 remain more fantastic than ever before.

Whether it’s price, potency, diversity, or delivery to your door, we live in a platinum era for getting litty.

America’s hottest flowers for 420 come hand-picked from our experts across the country. We stick our noses in hundreds of jars and burn through rolling papers like Chong. The picks mix hype with nostalgia, sweet with savory, and wakes and bake strains with nightcaps.

It’s impossible to fully encapsulate all the greatness out there so give us a read and then let your fingers do the strain hunting—open the Leafly app now.

National THC-A pick

Super Runtz

First off, Runtz is to modern 420 what Guinness is to St. Patrick’s Day: a ritual. Some of the best Runtz we’ve seen is Super Runtz from Heady Heads, in Redding and Adelanto, CA indoor grower. Super Runtz is the super version—dramatically dark, bigger, blingier, more fragrant, and a total knockout. See also: Frozen Runtz, Bolo Runtz, Backpack Boys Lemon Cherry Gelato

XJ-13

Your first smoke of the day on 420 should be the sativa hybrid XJ-13. Multi-state top-shelf brand Alien Labs has doubled back onto the classic for a cheeky release of ‘jack terps’. Whether it’s J-1, or pure Jack Herer, put one in the air for the Hemperor.

The Pures

Thirdly, San Francisco was in the house at Spannabis in Barcelona in March, and the desserts were popping. Bay Area Legend Champelli’s was a popular stopover at the Sensi Seeds booth. And while the seeds looked solid, the flower he had to show off was very exceptional. It checked all those Bay Area boxes on the nose but was a heavier hitter than one might have expected given how delicious it smelled as opposed to gassy. -Jimi Devine

Lobster Butter

Fourthly, in a world that’s gone to candy terps in recent years, arguably lowering the impact and potency of the market as a whole, the rare Lobster Butter by Kushface is an absolute high-potency hitter. The cross of Butter OG x Peanut Butter Souffle smells like you have to call OSHA about an accident at a gas station. It was at the top of my list for gassy strains available in the marketplace in 2024. -J.D.

Scented Marker

Scented Marker. (Courtesy Freddy’s Fuego)

Our Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker widens its winning streak in 2025 with Scented Marker, grown here by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington. Specifically, Scented Marker weds the Marker to the top tropical tasting Pineapple Fruz; ooh-wee. Pungent, lingering, sweet pineapple syrup dankness.

Permanent Gas

Sour and Gas flavors are on the rise, so this combination of a classic sour and Leafly’s 2023 strain of the year is an easy pick. In particular, Permanent Gas produces thick nugs that have that Sour D shade of light green and a flavor that’s an absolute wall of gas, trailing off into hints of candy and soap. -M.J.

Southern Belle

Southern Belle. Irene OG x Dosidos. Bred by Archive Seeds. (Photos by Evan’s Creek Farms and Erik Nugshots)

Something heavy and pungent for the 420 party comes by way of Evan’s Creek Farms who consistently turns the heat on in Oregon. Originally bred by Archive Seed Bank around 2014, this has a ton of sweet OG and earthy Dosido on the nose and then goes heavy gas when you crack the nugs open. -M.J.

Tropic Truffle

Ever smelled a bag of weed so good you go full truffle pig? Stick your snout in these frosty buds—it’s like cracking open an orange peel soda in a dense pine forest, and the flavour follows suit. A cross between Tropicana Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip, it’s the kind of sativa-leaning hybrid that makes everything funnier, delivering a carefree mental lift with enough body to keep you in the moment. Specifically, go for the best small-batch craft version of it, like from Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Winewood Organics—a family-run microbusiness that grows, trims, and sells everything under one roof. -Amanda Breeze. See also: Leafly Strain of the Year 2024 Super Boof (grown by Oakfruitland)

GMO Rootbeer

States like Illinois can sample the latest from the West Coast with strains like GMO Rootbeer—GMO Cookies x Root Beer. Grown by Kaviar in Illinois, the flower is spicy and flavorful, propelling you into a deep sense of euphoria. RMO Rootbeer creeps up behind the eyes and takes a loving effect throughout the rest of the body. Perfect for focusing while also staying giggly and relaxed. -Hannah Vysoky

Black Rainbow Piss

I met the team behind Royal Key nearly a decade ago, in the dawn of California’s adult-use industry. Their methods are precise—small batch, living soil, and thoughtful strain selection—and their offerings of flower and concentrates speak for themselves. Presently, they’ve landed in the Empire State with this same ethos, and their Black Rainbow Piss conjures all the magic of their original coast.

Black Rainbow (Piss) is a genetic apparition between RS11 and Geistgrow’s Geist OG, itself a collaboration with Humboldt Seed Organization with a wide mix of OG ancestors. BRP, for short, contains multitudes: gassy, sweet, pine-laden prismatic buds, and mouthfuls of terps. Straightaway, this is like being high again for the first time; you’re giggling, you’re heavy, you’re hungry, and you can’t remember how anything in the world could stress you out. As spring gives way to hot New York summers, this starts the season off on a high note. -Amelia Williams

420 best weed—4 more flavors Double Up. Compound Genetics. (Courtesy Compound Genetics) Coolio—growers are getting this cross of Cap Junky x Caps Frozen Oranges dialed; seek out the Delighted brand) Trainwreck—This vintage sativa is back from obscurity, and available at scale from 7 Leaves, UpNorth) Double Up—Straight caramelized marshmallow terps on this Mellowz (#8) x Gastro Pop (#5) cross grown excellently by Sense, bred by Compound Genetics. Point Break—Super Boof’s even more heroic half-sister; grown superbly by Bosky, bred by Surfr Seeds.

In conclusion, that’s it for America’s hottest weed strains of 4/20 ’25. Never miss the latest heat—download the Leafly App (Android, iOS) and turn on notifications to scoop those flavors first.

Freelancers Matt Jackson, Amanda Breeze, Amelia Williams, Jimi Devine, and Hannah Vysoky contributed to this post.