Let’s get sticky. This homemade finger hash tutorial walks through one of the simplest, most hands-on ways to make your own cannabis concentrate—no grinder, no press, no problem. Just your fingers, some flower, and a little time.

Video: Lindsay Maharry



What is finger hash?

Finger hash—also known as charas—is a traditional, solventless cannabis concentrate made by rubbing fresh or cured cannabis buds between your hands. As you gently break up the flower, sticky trichomes begin to coat your fingers. Over time, those trichomes can be rolled off and collected into a soft, pliable ball of resin-rich hash.

This technique has been used for centuries in regions like India and Nepal, where charas plays a cultural and ceremonial role. But even outside the Himalayas, finger hash remains one of the easiest and most accessible ways to concentrate your weed—no tools required.

How to make finger hash (step-by-step)

Here’s how to make your own finger hash at home using just cannabis flower and your hands:

Start with sticky, resin-rich cannabis flower.

Remove any fan leaves from the buds.

Break the buds up by hand—do not use a grinder.

Gently roll and rub the flower between your palms.

As resin builds up on your fingers, continue rubbing to collect more.

Scrape the sticky resin from your fingers.

Roll the collected resin into a ball—that’s your finger hash.

How to smoke it

One of the best ways to enjoy finger hash is to roll it into a joint. Just flatten a small piece and lay it across your flower before rolling. It’ll burn slower, taste richer, and give your joint a serious potency boost. You can also drop it in a bowl or top a bong rip—it’s versatile like that.

Final thoughts

In a world of high-end dabs and lab-made concentrates, finger hash is a throwback to the roots of cannabis culture. It’s old school, it’s intimate, and it’s proof that sometimes the simplest methods still hit the hardest.

So get sticky, roll one up, and enjoy the kind of hash you made yourself—literally by hand.